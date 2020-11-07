PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Raman Kuppuswamy

Press Release

Receive press releases from Raman Kuppuswamy: By Email RSS Feeds:

Raman Kuppuswamy, the Content Creator, Has Launched His YouTube Channel


Raman Kuppuswamy, the content creator, says that he has launched his own YouTube channel. The channel mainly deals with health and fitness. According to him, video content is the next step in the arena of content creation.

Chennai, India, November 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Raman Kuppuswamy says that he has tasted tremendous success in the field of content creation and that he has been providing his services to clients who are in need of various types of content that include press releases, articles, blog posts, website contents, sales letters both long and short forms, and emails. According to Raman Kuppuswamy, video content will rule the roost in content marketing in future and that is the reason he has decided to foray into the arena of video content creation. He is happy to announce that he has launched his own YouTube channel that he has named it as "Cordially Yours - Health & Fitness." He adds that he intends to regularly create and host videos related to this niche. He firmly believes that the videos he creates will help people achieve fitness and maintain good health. He wants to repay the society in this manner because he has immensely benefited thanks to the support of various groups of people, he adds.
Contact Information
Cordially Yours
Raman Kuppuswamy
+919840185460
Contact
http://rkuppuswamy.blogspot.in/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Raman Kuppuswamy
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help