Raman Kuppuswamy, the Content Creator, Has Launched His YouTube Channel

Chennai, India, November 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Raman Kuppuswamy says that he has tasted tremendous success in the field of content creation and that he has been providing his services to clients who are in need of various types of content that include press releases, articles, blog posts, website contents, sales letters both long and short forms, and emails. According to Raman Kuppuswamy, video content will rule the roost in content marketing in future and that is the reason he has decided to foray into the arena of video content creation. He is happy to announce that he has launched his own YouTube channel that he has named it as "Cordially Yours - Health & Fitness." He adds that he intends to regularly create and host videos related to this niche. He firmly believes that the videos he creates will help people achieve fitness and maintain good health. He wants to repay the society in this manner because he has immensely benefited thanks to the support of various groups of people, he adds.