Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Boarding School India Press Release

Receive press releases from Boarding School India: By Email RSS Feeds: Boardingschoolindia Launches New Product to Bring Good Residential Schools in India More Accessible

Launch of its new product Compare School Tool that provides an opportunity to students or parent’s assessing all the information of the schools.

Dehradun, India, November 07, 2020 --(



The version of the product is available on both the platform website and mobile and it is very user-friendly in nature, which lets users search & compare the key insights on the nation’s best residential schools, from class 1st to 10+2 level. Comparison Tool is one of the most effective features that provide an opportunity to students or parents evaluate and assess all possible education avenues available such as CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE, schools, special education etc. for them to have the best-desired start of their school life.



The portal also offers post-admission services to parents and students. For example, it further helps students prepare for competitive exam, where the students can easily access the schools providing facilities for competitive studies and expand various insights on important entrance exams.



The portal is one of the most expedient sources of rendezvous for parents with residential schools. Now, parents get the inside of facilities of the boarding schools such as hostel, academics, sports, infrastructure, transportation along with the achievement, awards, reorganization, ranking, parent feedback, reviews etc. The portal helps schools to quickly track the query and sort the queries of parents and students, pertaining to different aspects in no time.



Speaking on the launch Sumit Verma, CEO & Founder, boardingschoolindia says, “We are very energized to launch the product that is all set to transform the residential schools search in India. The Indian school education market is all setup with a wide range of leading and emerging residential schools in Mussoorie. However, gathering relevant and correct information is still a tedious task for students and their parents.



"boardingschoolindia would like to easy and reduce the effort with all in one portal that is designed to be a one-stop solution to gather formation of residential schools across India."



“To stay prepared for the new age residential schooling in Delhi, the education sector in India needs a major upliftment today. And we are happy that boardingschoolindia aims to be helping the access of good residential schools, easy and made available for all with seamless digital technology,” he further added.



Boardingschoolindia’s new product is therefore a platform that has the best of interests for both parents and residential schools. With its launch announced, a quick acceptance by users and balanced growth expected next, the Indian boarding school in the shimla industry has a lot to profit from this portal.



boardingschoolindia

Started in 2015, boardingschoolindia is a leading and a pioneer web portal that provide information and knowledge to all boarding schools. The organization holds a strong vision to become a best portal for educational requirement of a parent, children, teacher, schools, individuals, etc. with an aim on serving ease and convenience through digitally information of boarding schools in nainital. Dehradun, India, November 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Boardingschoolindia - India’s leading online residential school education web portal today announced the launch of its new product “compare school” in order to make this admission decision simpler and more exciting for students as well as parents. Heartening the idea of quality education especially residential schools across the country, the product has been intended to create widespread awareness on every important factor that helps parents to set up the right foundation of their promising future.The version of the product is available on both the platform website and mobile and it is very user-friendly in nature, which lets users search & compare the key insights on the nation’s best residential schools, from class 1st to 10+2 level. Comparison Tool is one of the most effective features that provide an opportunity to students or parents evaluate and assess all possible education avenues available such as CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE, schools, special education etc. for them to have the best-desired start of their school life.The portal also offers post-admission services to parents and students. For example, it further helps students prepare for competitive exam, where the students can easily access the schools providing facilities for competitive studies and expand various insights on important entrance exams.The portal is one of the most expedient sources of rendezvous for parents with residential schools. Now, parents get the inside of facilities of the boarding schools such as hostel, academics, sports, infrastructure, transportation along with the achievement, awards, reorganization, ranking, parent feedback, reviews etc. The portal helps schools to quickly track the query and sort the queries of parents and students, pertaining to different aspects in no time.Speaking on the launch Sumit Verma, CEO & Founder, boardingschoolindia says, “We are very energized to launch the product that is all set to transform the residential schools search in India. The Indian school education market is all setup with a wide range of leading and emerging residential schools in Mussoorie. However, gathering relevant and correct information is still a tedious task for students and their parents."boardingschoolindia would like to easy and reduce the effort with all in one portal that is designed to be a one-stop solution to gather formation of residential schools across India."“To stay prepared for the new age residential schooling in Delhi, the education sector in India needs a major upliftment today. And we are happy that boardingschoolindia aims to be helping the access of good residential schools, easy and made available for all with seamless digital technology,” he further added.Boardingschoolindia’s new product is therefore a platform that has the best of interests for both parents and residential schools. With its launch announced, a quick acceptance by users and balanced growth expected next, the Indian boarding school in the shimla industry has a lot to profit from this portal.boardingschoolindiaStarted in 2015, boardingschoolindia is a leading and a pioneer web portal that provide information and knowledge to all boarding schools. The organization holds a strong vision to become a best portal for educational requirement of a parent, children, teacher, schools, individuals, etc. with an aim on serving ease and convenience through digitally information of boarding schools in nainital. Contact Information boardingschoolindia

Sumit Verma

+917906240360



https://www.boardingschoolindia.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Boarding School India Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend