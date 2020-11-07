PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Hammer Pulse Smart Watch for Body Temperature Measurement


Hammer Pulse smart watch is the most feature rich watch having a full touch screen, an awesome display, multi sports mode and an extended battery life of up to 7 days. It also has Body Temperature monitoring, Heart Rate monitoring, Blood pressure monitoring, Blood Oxygen Levels monitoring, Sleep monitoring sensor, weather monitoring & call / messages notifications.

Panipat, India, November 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Electronics brand Hammer has expanded its product portfolio in India with the launch of its Pulse smartwatch. The new smartwatch from the company comes with a temperature sensor, heart rate sensor, and claims to offer a week’s battery life.

Hammer Pulse smartwatch: Pricing and availability
Hammer Pulse smartwatch is available for purchase at Rs 2,799 via the company’s official website.

Hammer Pulse smartwatch: Specs and features
As already mentioned, the Pulse smartwatch comes equipped with a temperature sensor that can measure the user's body temperature and keep them informed. It also comes with a heart and blood pressure monitor as well as a sleep tracking feature.

In addition to that, the smartwatch features an HD display and it offers support for push notifications such as calls, text messages, Facebook, and other apps. The Pulse smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices via its Fit Cloud Pro app.

The smartwatch also features over 10 fitness workout modes and it claims to offer around 7 days of battery life on a single charge.

Other features include IP67 water and dust resistance rating, remote camera control, weather forecasting, music controller, etc.

Rohit Nandwani, COO, Hammer said, “We are extremely excited to launch the Smart COVID Watch- Hammer Pulse featuring body temperature measurement, blood oxygen, BP, etc. Seeing the demand for fitness bands in this pandemic motivated us to launch the COVID watch with prompt service and rightly priced for our customers."
