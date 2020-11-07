Hammer Pulse Smart Watch for Body Temperature Measurement

Press Releases Hammer Press Release

Hammer Pulse smart watch is the most feature rich watch having a full touch screen, an awesome display, multi sports mode and an extended battery life of up to 7 days. It also has Body Temperature monitoring, Heart Rate monitoring, Blood pressure monitoring, Blood Oxygen Levels monitoring, Sleep monitoring sensor, weather monitoring & call / messages notifications.

Panipat, India, November 07, 2020 --



Hammer Pulse smartwatch: Pricing and availability

Hammer Pulse smartwatch is available for purchase at Rs 2,799 via the company’s official website.



Hammer Pulse smartwatch: Specs and features

As already mentioned, the Pulse smartwatch comes equipped with a temperature sensor that can measure the user's body temperature and keep them informed. It also comes with a heart and blood pressure monitor as well as a sleep tracking feature.



In addition to that, the smartwatch features an HD display and it offers support for push notifications such as calls, text messages, Facebook, and other apps. The Pulse smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices via its Fit Cloud Pro app.



The smartwatch also features over 10 fitness workout modes and it claims to offer around 7 days of battery life on a single charge.



Other features include IP67 water and dust resistance rating, remote camera control, weather forecasting, music controller, etc.



