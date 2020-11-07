PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Fishman and Associates

Press Release

Fishman & Associates Supports Ocean Reef Club Expansion


Venice, FL, November 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Fishman & Associates is working with Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo to expand and upgrade their private club dining restaurant. The plan includes a state-of-the-art kitchen, a separate grill kitchen, a lounge bar, grill room bar, and two custom wine rooms. The support includes expanding the club’s Port O’Call Wine Retail Shop to include a tasting and charcuterie bar, as well as upgrading the quick serve dining available at their Reef Hut operation.

Fishman & Associates provides food service design support to diverse clients nationwide including assisted living and retirement centers, healthcare facilities, hotels, hospitals, schools, restaurants, country clubs, churches, clubhouses, resorts and more. The company has supported more than 350 senior living projects in 25 states, and 180 projects nationwide for a large restaurant chain. The company expertise includes kitchen design, bar and dining room layout, equipment specification, cost budgeting, refrigeration, and fabrication for new and remodeled food service facilities.
