NewAge(R) Industries-AdvantaPure(R) Looks to Hire Dozens of New Employee-Owners as It Expands; Hiring for Locations in Southeastern Pennsylvania

Tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries is expanding again and in the process of hiring several dozen employees. Most positions involve the manufacture of products for its AdvantaPure division, but the company is also hiring for its Engineering, Quality, Sales and Warehouse teams. NewAge anticipates that its benefits package, which includes employee ownership for long term team members, profit sharing, a 401(k) plan, paid time off and health insurance, will attract new team members.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a notable increase in silicone tubing and TPE (thermoplastic elastomer) tubing orders, as these products and others are used in ventilators, virus detection test kits, laboratories, and vaccine development. NewAge is busy – the company recently expanded at its southeastern Pennsylvania headquarters, purchased another building for manufacturing activities, and is in the process of hiring many new team members.



“As helpful as the unemployment bonus was for people who were laid off, it actually made it harder for us to hire,” said Ken Baker, CEO. “The CARES Act provided a boost that allowed many people to delay their job searches.”



Baker continued, “We’ve got signs up about job opportunities at our Southampton facility and our new manufacturing facility in Warrington. We’re advertising in newspapers and on job search sites, including Pennsylvania’s CareerLink unemployment site. We’re using social media, job fairs, referrals, and even a mobile digital billboard to get the word out.”



NewAge has several openings in Manufacturing and is also seeking candidates for positions in Engineering, Sales, Quality and Warehouse.



“We’re one-hundred-percent employee owned, and our benefits are amazing,” said Baker. “NewAge offers employee ownership as part of our retirement plan, profit sharing, a 401(k) plan with a contribution from the company, tuition reimbursement, paid time off, health insurance. And for most of our Manufacturing positions, we’re doing the training. Job seekers just need the desire to work with a growing, very successful American company that’s making products to help fight the virus.”



Learn more about NewAge Industries-AdvantaPure’s employment opportunities at http://www.newageindustries.com/employ.asp. The company’s Human Resources may be contacted by phone: 800-506-3924 or 215-526-2300; e-mail: hr@newageindustries.com; fax 800-837-1856 or 215-526-2190; or at 145 James Way, Southampton, PA 18966.



About NewAge Industries

In business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. In 2006, NewAge initiated an ESOP and became 100% employee-owned in 2019 for the benefit of both its employees and customers. NewAge is a solar powered, zero landfill organization committed to continually minimizing its environmental impact.



The AdvantaPure(R) division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2015 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use process tubing manifolds, AdvantaFlex(R) TPE tubing, BioClosure(R) container closure systems, and other molded components for the pharmaceutical, biopharm, biomedical, food, beverage and chemical industries. Products are manufactured, stored and shipped using methods that ensure product purity. Automated product identification systems, including gamma stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAge’s Verigenics(R) division. BrewSavor(R) by NewAge Industries provides tubing and hose for craft beer, homebrew and beverage dispensing applications.



Ann Phy

215-526-2300



http://www.newageindustries.com



