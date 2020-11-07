Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases AccuSource, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from AccuSource, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Jennifer Daimon, Esq. - CIPM, Director of Compliance & Chief Privacy Officer, AccuSource, Inc. Has Earned CIPP/E Certification

Privacy professionals are the arbiters of trust in today’s data-driven global economy. They help organizations manage rapidly evolving privacy threats and mitigate the potential loss and misuse of information assets. The IAPP is the first organization to publicly establish standards in professional education and testing for privacy and data protection. IAPP privacy certification is internationally recognized as a reputable, independent program that professionals seek and employers demand.



The CIPP is the global standard in privacy certification. Developed and launched by the IAPP with leading subject matter experts, the CIPP is the world’s first broad-based global privacy and data protection credentialing program. The CIPP/E is the first professional credential specific to European data protection professionals that is part of a comprehensive, principles-based framework and knowledge base in information privacy. The CIPP/E encompasses pan-European and national data protection laws, the European model for privacy enforcement, key privacy terminology and practical concepts concerning the protection of personal data and trans-border data flows. Daimon joins the ranks of professionals worldwide who currently hold one or more IAPP certifications.



“As AccuSource continues to develop its international client base, the need to maintain in-depth understanding of ever-evolving privacy and compliance regulations worldwide increases in importance. AccuSource is devoted to ensuring data security and safe management practices for the protection of our clients and their staff. Ms. Daimon is instrumental in assuring we reach our objectives.” –Lisa Holder, Chief Operating Officer



About AccuSource

AccuSource, Inc. is a full-service employment background screening organization, headquartered in Temecula, California. From our inception in 1999, our organizational focus is to continuously seek and promote a balance between offering the latest in technology resources and providing consistent, supportive client care. This objective is reinforced by the belief every client is unique and deserves a customized program of quality, scope-specific drug and background screening solutions to meet distinctive organizational goals. We highly value client trust and strive to ensure each client partner views us as an extension of their organization’s human resources, security, and risk management teams. Learn more at https://accusource-online.com/.



About the IAPP

The International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) is the largest and most comprehensive global information privacy community and resource. Founded in 2000, the IAPP is a not-for-profit organization that helps define, support and improve the privacy profession globally. More information about the IAPP is available at www.iapp.org.



