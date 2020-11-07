Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology Press Release

Receive press releases from Church of Scientology: By Email RSS Feeds: The Scientology Information Center Highlights Films Inspiring Respect and Tolerance

During the month of November, the Scientology Information Center will host daily showings of the Way to Happiness film.

Clearwater, FL, November 07, 2020 --



The Way to Happiness was written by L. Ron Hubbard 1984 as a common sense guide for better living. Its 21 precepts are non-political and non-religious – thus crossing cultural boundaries and beliefs, helping to restore a sense of kindness and humanity. A feature-length film based on the book brings to life these concepts through interwoven stories intended to bring insight and reflection.



“For example, in notoriously violent South Central Los Angeles, distribution of The Way to Happiness led to hard-core gang members removing graffiti from 130 neighborhood buildings, and voluntarily passing out hundreds of copies of the book themselves to local residents,” said Skjelset.



The book also inspired food drives and cleanup efforts in the wake of the 1992 Los Angeles riots and the same again in the 1994 Los Angeles earthquake. As a community leader from the Parents of Watts group reported: “We’ve been giving out this book now for about two or three months. Nothing different has come into the community except this particular book—and we do see a change and we have to relate it to The Way to Happiness.”



“The Way to Happiness precept, 'Try not to do things to others that you would not like them to do to you' says in part, 'Now there is an interesting phenomenon at work in human relations. When one person yells at another, the other has an impulse to yell back. One is treated pretty much by the way he treats others: one actually sets and example of how he should be treated',” said Skjelset. “It never hurts to be reminded of such simple, but powerful concepts.”



The film is 2 hours and 9 minutes and is available on demand at the Scientology Information Center between 2pm and 7pm daily. The film is subtitled in 17 languages, so non-English speaking guests are welcome.



No appointment is necessary. Masks are required indoors in accordance with the Pinellas County mandate, and are provided complimentary along with travel-sized bottles of hand sanitizer for guests.



For more information about the Scientology Information Center please contact Ms. Amber Skjelset at 727-467-6966 or email amber@cos.flag.org or visit during its hours of operation: Sunday-Friday 10am-1pm and 2-7pm, on Saturday 1-7pm.



The Scientology Information Center:



Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966



www.scientology.org



