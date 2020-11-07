Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Nikki Arcabella Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in Tampa as a Member of the James Nauert Team

Tampa, FL, November 07, 2020



Realtor Nikki Arcabella has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group as a Sales Associate with the James Nauert team.

Arcabella specializes in residential real estate with a focus on luxury high-rises and waterfront homes. A 15-year resident of the area, she brings extensive market knowledge, attention to detail, and strong communication skills. "I love this city and all it has to offer," Arcabella said. "There is always something new and exciting happening in Tampa or nearby St. Petersburg."

Originally from Narragansett, Rhode Island, Arcabella graduated from the University of Tampa with a B.S. in Exercise Science. She enjoys hot yoga, barre, pilates, sailing, cooking and walking Bayshore and Riverwalk with her husband Andy, English bulldog Louboutin "Louie" and French bulldog Remi.

Arcabella is the South Tampa representative for the James Nauert team, which is based in the Riverview office. The South Tampa office is located at 1001 S. MacDill Avenue. Arcabella can be reached at (813) 951-4361 or Nicole.Arcabella@remax.net.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

