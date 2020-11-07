Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Receive press releases from RE/MAX Alliance Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Skip Ennis Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group

Realtor Skip Ennis Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Sarasota, Florida, Office

Sarasota, FL, November 07, 2020 --(



Ennis brings more than 30 years of business development, sales and marketing experience as co-founder of Joan Michlin Galleries in Soho, New York City, and St. Armands Circle, Sarasota, which evolved into the online retailer, Joan Michlin Fine Art Jewelry. His wife of 38 years, Joan Michlin’s designs are displayed in nine major museums worldwide, including the Smithsonian, and have received the Spectrum International Award for designer jewelry.



Ennis studied at the Memphis College of Art in Memphis, Tennessee, and Fleming College in Florence, Italy. He is a former president of Temple Sinai in Sarasota and enjoys boating, yoga and kayaking.



The Sarasota office is located at 2000 Webber Street. Ennis can be reached at (941) 993-6168 or skip.ennis.sells@gmail.com.



RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Sarasota, FL, November 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Lifelong painter and printmaker Skip Ennis has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group as a Realtor in the Sarasota office. A licensed real estate professional since 2004, he has bought, renovated and sold real estate properties in New Jersey, Cape Cod, Sarasota and St. John in the Virgin Islands.Ennis brings more than 30 years of business development, sales and marketing experience as co-founder of Joan Michlin Galleries in Soho, New York City, and St. Armands Circle, Sarasota, which evolved into the online retailer, Joan Michlin Fine Art Jewelry. His wife of 38 years, Joan Michlin’s designs are displayed in nine major museums worldwide, including the Smithsonian, and have received the Spectrum International Award for designer jewelry.Ennis studied at the Memphis College of Art in Memphis, Tennessee, and Fleming College in Florence, Italy. He is a former president of Temple Sinai in Sarasota and enjoys boating, yoga and kayaking.The Sarasota office is located at 2000 Webber Street. Ennis can be reached at (941) 993-6168 or skip.ennis.sells@gmail.com.RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Contact Information RE/MAX Alliance Group

Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RE/MAX Alliance Group