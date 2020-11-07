Thinking Huts Announces New Board Member

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Thinking Huts Press Release

Loveland, CO, November 07, 2020 --



Darryl Hobbs is an Assistant General Counsel for Microsoft based out of Washington DC. He currently services as Head of Legal for Microsoft Philanthropies, Worldwide Nonprofit Sales and Worldwide Learning. Prior to joining Microsoft, Darryl led a business development team for AOL-Time Warner, served as in-house counsel for IBM and worked at a large international law firm. Darryl received his B.A. in finance from James Madison University and his J.D. from The University of Virginia school of Law.



When asked about his prime motivation to join the Thinking Huts Board, Darryl stated, “I'm so excited to be a part of Thinking Huts and to support its work in making education more accessible to underserved communities. This is truly a dream opportunity for me to continue to serve and give back.”



“We are excited to have Darryl on our Board and as part of the Thinking Huts family,” said Maggie Grout, Founder of Thinking Huts. “Darryl brings an abundance of experience to our Board, along with a passion for education which will guide us in our strategic planning to support education in Madagascar and beyond.”



Thinking Huts is building the first 3D printed school in the Southern region of Madagascar, aiming to break ground next year. The pilot project will utilize 3D printing to decrease construction time and costs while supporting education access through innovative technology solutions. Thinking Huts aim to scale beyond the pilot project and build schools in partnership with communities throughout Madagascar - eventually throughout the world - to break the cycle of poverty through education.



According to the World Green Building Council, 39% of global energy-related carbon emissions are attributed to buildings. 3D printing will reduce our carbon footprint while also decreasing construction time from months to a matter of days. Thinking Huts was created to address the education crisis with the mission to make education financially and geographically accessible via 3D printed schools. Madagascar is the chosen pilot location due to its potential for economic growth, political stability, and solar energy opportunities. Due to overcrowding and lack of investment in education, physical infrastructure is needed now more than ever. According to UNESCO, over 260 million children do not have access to education. In Madagascar, 60% of the 1.3 million primary-age students are not enrolled in school due to overcrowding and insufficient investment in education infrastructure. Thinking Huts will address the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4 and 9, Quality Education and Industrial Innovation & Infrastructure, respectively.



Thinking Huts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Colorado, USA that envisions increasing access to education via 3D printed schools. The goal is to solve overcrowding by providing physical education infrastructure. Using a technology-based solution, Thinking Huts seeks to encourage innovation and support education in emerging economies where research and development initiatives do not receive funding. Seeking to combine the potential of technology with humanitarian-driven goals, Thinking Huts is on a mission to close the global opportunity gap.



Founded in 2015 by Maggie Grout, a young, female entrepreneur, Thinking Huts aims to disrupt the school construction industry with 3D printing in developing countries. Maggie’s passion to increase access to education began 5 years ago during her sophomore year in high school. Influenced by her origins as an adoptee from China, she hopes to create opportunities for those born into underprivileged communities.



Thinking Huts is currently seeking corporate and individual contributions, as well as volunteers with an interest in education or technology to help achieve its ambitious goals.



Maggie Grout

970-685-7546



thinkinghuts.org



