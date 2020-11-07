Young Men’s Service League Teams with Keep Irving Beautiful Irving Hawks Chapter; Completes Service Projects

Press Releases Keep Irving Beautiful Press Release

Irving, TX, November 07, 2020 --(



During the summer months, the YMSL young men and their moms made fifty no-sew blankets together, with a combined 50 youth and adult volunteers giving 75 hours. These blankets will be donated to several different organizations in the area.



The group participated in KIB’s modified 29th Annual Trash Bash by organizing eight different cleanups on their own from Sept. 14-26. Their dedicated efforts resulted in a total of 128 hours of service by 64 volunteers.



“KIB can’t thank the Irving Hawks’ chapter of the Young Men’s Service League enough for all it does for the community,” said KIB board member and faith groups co-chair Brian Bunch. “The group was one of the first to participate in the blanket project several years ago. Along with the cleanups and many other community service projects the group participates in throughout the year, the YMSL members make a positive difference.”



