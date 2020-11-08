Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Plethora Press Release

Receive press releases from Plethora: By Email RSS Feeds: Gold Sponsors UpsideLMS & Plethora Set to "Disrupt The NEW" at SHRM Annual Conference & Expo 2020

UpsideLMS & Plethora are proud Gold Sponsors at India’s biggest virtual HR and L&D conference, SHRM Annual Conference & Expo 2020 and SHRM Tech APAC, to be held from 9th to 11th of December 2020.

Pune, India, November 08, 2020 --(



India’s leading AI-powered learning platform and a trusted learning partner for global enterprises, UpsideLMS promises to bring over two decades of industry knowledge, expertise and excellence to the conference, along with its commitment to elevate India’s online learning content space through Plethora, the leading content aggregator and curator for businesses worldwide.



As Gold Sponsors, the recently awarded Top 20 LMS Company for 2020, UpsideLMS will engage with HR and L&D leaders to "Disrupt The NEW" and shed light on some of today’s pressing issues, including the new way of working, new way of learning and new way of doing in the new normal by leveraging Digital Disruption and staying ahead of the curve, today and tomorrow.



For the past 15 years SHRM has built revolutionary strategies to help HR and L&D leaders to "level up their game and stand firm with their organizational ethos, and build long-standing partnerships," and UpsideLMS and Plethora are proud to contribute to these efforts by helping people navigate the digital landscape of L&D with their knowledge, experience and expert solutions in learning technology and ready-to-use learning content.



Here are some of the topics attendees can expect at the three day virtual conference:



· The New World of Work: Shaping Tomorrow's Workplaces

· People Are the Pulse of Your Organization

· Succeeding with Remote teams: The New Rules of Effectively Managing People

· Work Redesign. Reboot. Rethink

· The Human and AI shared Workplace

And more



In addition to being the Gold Sponsors, UpsideLMS and Plethora are also giving away four conference passes worth INR 18,000 absolutely free to four lucky winners to be chosen from a random draw.



Interested individuals can sign up here (https://www.upsidelms.com/disruptthenew) to stand a chance of winning a free pass.



About SHRM

SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. Pune, India, November 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- UpsideLMS and Plethora are honored to be the Gold Sponsors for SHRM Annual Conference & Expo 2020 and SHRM Tech APAC. Through this sponsorship, Plethora and UpsideLMS will continue to align with SHRM’s mission of empowering people and workplaces by advancing HR practices and maximizing human potential to "build a world of work that works for all."India’s leading AI-powered learning platform and a trusted learning partner for global enterprises, UpsideLMS promises to bring over two decades of industry knowledge, expertise and excellence to the conference, along with its commitment to elevate India’s online learning content space through Plethora, the leading content aggregator and curator for businesses worldwide.As Gold Sponsors, the recently awarded Top 20 LMS Company for 2020, UpsideLMS will engage with HR and L&D leaders to "Disrupt The NEW" and shed light on some of today’s pressing issues, including the new way of working, new way of learning and new way of doing in the new normal by leveraging Digital Disruption and staying ahead of the curve, today and tomorrow.For the past 15 years SHRM has built revolutionary strategies to help HR and L&D leaders to "level up their game and stand firm with their organizational ethos, and build long-standing partnerships," and UpsideLMS and Plethora are proud to contribute to these efforts by helping people navigate the digital landscape of L&D with their knowledge, experience and expert solutions in learning technology and ready-to-use learning content.Here are some of the topics attendees can expect at the three day virtual conference:· The New World of Work: Shaping Tomorrow's Workplaces· People Are the Pulse of Your Organization· Succeeding with Remote teams: The New Rules of Effectively Managing People· Work Redesign. Reboot. Rethink· The Human and AI shared WorkplaceAnd moreIn addition to being the Gold Sponsors, UpsideLMS and Plethora are also giving away four conference passes worth INR 18,000 absolutely free to four lucky winners to be chosen from a random draw.Interested individuals can sign up here (https://www.upsidelms.com/disruptthenew) to stand a chance of winning a free pass.About SHRMSHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. Contact Information Plethora

Mayuri Gaikwad

202-523-6050



www.plethoralearning.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Plethora Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend