Petro Cohen Petro Matarazzo Once Again Recognized on Annual "Best Law Firms" List

For the eleventh consecutive year, Petro Cohen Petro Matarazzo, P.C. has been named on the 2021 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” list, recognized regionally for Workers’ Compensation Law.

Northfield, NJ, November 10, 2020 --



The annual "Best Law Firms" list acknowledges firms for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.



The 2021 edition of "Best Law Firms" includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan-based practice areas. Ranked firms, presented in tiers, are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in their respective communities and practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism, and their integrity. Petro Cohen Petro Matarazzo’s official ranking in the 2021 U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" list is: Metropolitan Tier 2 - New Jersey for Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants.



To be eligible for the “Best Law Firm” ranking, a law firm must have at least one lawyer named in The Best Lawyers in America list. Frank A. Petro, a founding partner at Petro Cohen Law Firm, was named to the 2021 Best Lawyers in America list for workers’ compensation claimants for the twenty-seventh consecutive year, a distinction held by only 14 lawyers throughout the country. He is one of only four workers’ compensation attorneys in New Jersey to be named on the list, and the only NJ attorney to be named for 27 consecutive years.



Throughout his 40+ year career, Mr. Petro has garnered numerous other accolades and is widely respected throughout the region as a top workers’ compensation attorney in New Jersey. Mr. Petro is certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a Workers’ Compensation Law Attorney, the highest specialty certification available to NJ workers’ compensation lawyers. He has held this distinction since the State first issued the certification in 1998, and is one of only 18 practicing lawyers in New Jersey with this long term standing.



In addition to being named on The Best Lawyers in America list, Frank Petro has been recognized in the area of workers’ compensation for 15 consecutive years on the “Super Lawyers®” list. Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Mr. Petro also has a Preeminent (“A/V”) rating from the world’s leading lawyer referral service, Martindale-Hubbell, which is the highest rating available to attorneys for skill and ethics; and a Superb rating from AVVO, an online legal services marketplace.



“It is an honor for our firm to be consistently recognized on this widely-respected list,” said Petro. “Our attorneys and staff take great pride in working hard for our hard working clients. We are grateful for their continued support and know that being named on the Best Law Firms list is largely because of their ongoing faith in our team.”



For more than 30 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the attorneys best qualified to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers lists are published in leading local, regional, and national publications across the globe. For more information, visit BestLawyers.com



The law firm of Petro Cohen Petro Matarazzo handles workers' compensation, personal injury litigation, and Social Security disability claims. Serving all of southern New Jersey, PCPM has offices in Northfield, Cherry Hill, Hamilton, and Cape May Court House, NJ.



With exceptional legal credentials and experience, Petro Cohen Petro Matarazzo Attorneys at Law handle workers' compensation, personal injury litigation, and Social Security disability claims.



Julie Hayles

609-677-1700



www.petrocohen.com

julie@h2hconsults.com/609-576-3717



