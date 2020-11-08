Three Henderson Franklin Lawyers Recognized for Their Pro Bono Service



Peck handles all aspects of divorce, marital and family law, with a focus for handling special needs matters, such as when custody involves a child with a disability, or when a couple is trying to conceive by assistive-reproduction technology, or when there is a need for international child support enforcement. She also understands the unique laws pertaining to children of tribal nations. Her pro bono work helped establish legal guardianship to a child’s relatives after the death of both of the child’s parents.



In the community, Peck serves as member of the Caloosa Humane Society Inc.’s Board of Directors and is a past president of the Hendry-Glades Bar Association. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of North Dakota and her law degree from the University of St. Thomas School of Law in Minneapolis. Peck may be reached at toni.peck@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1302.



Richmond is a stockholder and also focuses her practice in the areas of divorce, marital and family law, including custody, paternity, child support and domestic violence cases. Her most rewarding pro bono case this year was assisting a father reunite with his daughter after two years of estrangement.



Richmond has been recognized as a “Rising Star” by Florida Super Lawyers® magazine, named “One to Watch” by Best Lawyers in America, named an “Up & Comer” by Florida Trend Magazine’s Legal Elite, and received the Outstanding Alumni Representative Award from the Stetson University College of Law. She currently serves on the Harry Chapin Food Bank Board of Directors and is the 20th Judicial Circuit Young Lawyer’s Division Governor for the Florida Bar.



After graduating from Fort Myers High School, she received her B.A. from the University of South Florida (magna cum laude), her J.D. from Stetson University College of Law, and her M.B.A. from Stetson University (summa cum laude). Richmond may be reached at 239.344.1156 or via email at kayla.richmond@henlaw.com.



Szabo is a stockholder and chair of the firm’s Business Litigation department. His pro bono service included representing an elderly homeowner at risk of losing her home due to improper liens being recorded by a homeowners’ association. All liens were eventually removed and other similarly-situated homeowners’ homes were saved.



Szabo represents clients in complex business cases, including corporate and partnership disputes, trade secret litigation, real estate disputes, and breach of contract lawsuits. He also represents companies, financial institutions, bankruptcy trustees, and other creditors in bankruptcy court. In addition, Szabo is frequently called upon to defend media companies in First Amendment matters.



Szabo serves on the Board of Directors the Early Learning Coalition. He has been recognized by Florida Super Lawyers, and named a 'Top Lawyer' by Naples Illustrated magazine for his work in Business and Commercial Litigation. Szabo received his undergraduate degree from Rollins College (with high distinction) and his law degree from the University of Florida (with honors). He may be reached at 239-344-1260 or via email at douglas.szabo@henlaw.com.



Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients to build their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Attorneys Peck, Richmond or Szabo or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram. 