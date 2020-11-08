Factory Expansion Positions Spika to Serve the Defense and Space Industry Faster

Press Releases Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc. Press Release

With an expanded facility, Montana based Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc., which specializes in innovative work platforms and maintenance stands for complex safety access needs, bets on the brighter future of American manufacturing.

The factory expansion brings the facility close to 20,000 square feet. The expanded facility adds capacity with a new powder coating equipment and a 2-million BTU natural gas-fired industrial oven. The expansion idea came from the first cohort of an internal leadership training program at Spika in 2019. The added facility will bring an estimated 20% improvement in delivery times of Spika work platforms, making more untethered workers stay and feel safer at heights and cantilevers.



“At Spika, we pride ourselves on our culture of continuous improvement. It is one of our core values. When this expansion was strongly recommended through an internal team project, we decided to make the investment and stay committed despite the onset of the pandemic, because we anticipate strong growth in industries we serve, such as aerospace and advanced manufacturing,” says Katie Spika, Chief Executive Officer of Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc. “The expansion also allows us to stay environmentally conscious while serving our customers better, faster and at a lower cost,” adds Spika.



About Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc.: Forged in the ethos that put Americans on the moon, Spika Design & Manufacturing, Inc. is a design-led manufacturing company classified as a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), based in Lewistown, Montana. Built on the timeless American values of quality, manufacturing ingenuity and innovation, Spika was established in 2001 to develop unique ways to tackle a variety of complex ergonomic challenges in manufacturing, assembly, and MRO, across industries. Spika Design and Manufacturing specializes in the design and manufacture of aluminum work platforms that help clients stay OSHA compliant and safe while working at varying heights and cantilevers. Certified under AS9100D with ISO 9001:2015 for the Aerospace Industry, Spika also designs for efficiency, improved throughput and for elegance that matches the professionalism of the global brands they serve in industries such as aerospace, defense, space, transportation, utilities, and technology infrastructure. Learn more at https://spikamfg.com.

