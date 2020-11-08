Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Careington International Corporation Press Release

Receive press releases from Careington International Corporation: By Email RSS Feeds: Careington Announces a Redesign of Its Provider Search Experience

Careington International Corporation launched a newly designed provider search feature on its website, Careington.com.

Frisco, TX, November 08, 2020 --(



Careington is an established leader with more than 40 years of experience in the discount health care space. Careington has a growing portfolio of more than 150 products and services in the categories of health, wellness, lifestyle and financial. To make it easy for consumers to find a participating provider among its national networks, Careington offers a convenient provider search tool to support the available products on its website including dental, vision, chiropractic, prescriptions, alternative medicine and fitness discounts, as well as telemedicine.



Careington’s provider search tool allows both current and prospective members to search for providers by name, specialty and distance up to 100 miles from their location across all the products and services available on Careington.com. Current members can also search for providers with the same search criteria, but to make it even easier, they can search specifically for providers in their plan. They can securely log in on the Careington website or mobile app using their credentials and search for a participating provider in their plan. Members can also conveniently save their favorite providers for future searches. Careington’s provider search feature for both prospective and current members also includes a map and directions to the provider’s office, which is particularly convenient on the go.



Careington’s recent enhancements to the provider search feature makes it easier and more intuitive to use. The newly upgraded design is more user friendly and responsive, providing a seamless experience for members regardless of what type of device they are utilizing.



This is the first phase of the enhancements planned for Careington’s optimization of its provider search function. Careington consistently makes enhancements to its website to ensure a continued superior customer experience. As Careington makes additions to its expanding portfolio of products and services, it plans to add more subcategories to the search options for customers. Careington will roll out the design enhancements of the provider search tool for its clients and customers in the coming months.



To find out more about Careington’s products and services, including participating providers in the available plans, please visit Careington.com.



About Careington International Corporation

Careington International Corporation is a nationally recognized product aggregator and full-service administrator headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Founded in 1979, today Careington employs more than 400 employees and provides more than 15 million members nationwide with access to Careington’s networks, products and services. Dedicated to promoting individual health and well-being by providing affordable access to care, Careington’s national dental networks and dental discount plans, along with other money-saving health, wellness and lifestyle products and services, deliver consumer cost savings across a spectrum of life needs. For further information on our products and services, full-scale administration and custom marketing solutions, visit Careington.com. Frisco, TX, November 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Careington International Corporation is excited to announce the launch of the newly designed provider search feature on its website, Careington.com . Over the past few months, Careington has reimagined and redesigned its provider search feature to optimize the experience for current and prospective members. With the latest enhancements, the provider search feature has a more modern, user friendly design.Careington is an established leader with more than 40 years of experience in the discount health care space. Careington has a growing portfolio of more than 150 products and services in the categories of health, wellness, lifestyle and financial. To make it easy for consumers to find a participating provider among its national networks, Careington offers a convenient provider search tool to support the available products on its website including dental, vision, chiropractic, prescriptions, alternative medicine and fitness discounts, as well as telemedicine.Careington’s provider search tool allows both current and prospective members to search for providers by name, specialty and distance up to 100 miles from their location across all the products and services available on Careington.com. Current members can also search for providers with the same search criteria, but to make it even easier, they can search specifically for providers in their plan. They can securely log in on the Careington website or mobile app using their credentials and search for a participating provider in their plan. Members can also conveniently save their favorite providers for future searches. Careington’s provider search feature for both prospective and current members also includes a map and directions to the provider’s office, which is particularly convenient on the go.Careington’s recent enhancements to the provider search feature makes it easier and more intuitive to use. The newly upgraded design is more user friendly and responsive, providing a seamless experience for members regardless of what type of device they are utilizing.This is the first phase of the enhancements planned for Careington’s optimization of its provider search function. Careington consistently makes enhancements to its website to ensure a continued superior customer experience. As Careington makes additions to its expanding portfolio of products and services, it plans to add more subcategories to the search options for customers. Careington will roll out the design enhancements of the provider search tool for its clients and customers in the coming months.To find out more about Careington’s products and services, including participating providers in the available plans, please visit Careington.com.About Careington International CorporationCareington International Corporation is a nationally recognized product aggregator and full-service administrator headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Founded in 1979, today Careington employs more than 400 employees and provides more than 15 million members nationwide with access to Careington’s networks, products and services. Dedicated to promoting individual health and well-being by providing affordable access to care, Careington’s national dental networks and dental discount plans, along with other money-saving health, wellness and lifestyle products and services, deliver consumer cost savings across a spectrum of life needs. For further information on our products and services, full-scale administration and custom marketing solutions, visit Careington.com. Contact Information Careington International Corporation

Jamie Saunders

(800) 441-0380 ext. 2902



www.careington.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Careington International Corporation Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend