Intertek Cristal Announces Winners of 2020 Cristal Global Awards for Outstanding Performance in the Travel & Tourism Industry

London, United Kingdom, November 09, 2020 --(



The Cristal Global Awards are the highest endorsement Intertek Cristal gives to its top-rated hotels in their annual inspections in recognition of their achievements throughout the year. Since 2003, The Cristal Global Awards have recognized hospitality partners who demonstrate a commitment to excellence in their operations to quality, safety, and risk management, and who have excelled in their annual Cristal Standards audit scores.



Intertek Cristal provides bespoke software and audit services to more than 80 of the world’s leading hotel groups, in 2,000 locations, to help them maintain standards in their sites globally. With a legacy of 25,000 annual audits in more than 50 countries, Intertek Cristal gives operators and hoteliers the complete view of their brand performance by which to make better management decisions.



More than 850 hotel & restaurant clients were considered for this years’ awards in categories including Best Global Hotel Brand, Best Hotel, and in the categories of Food, Guest Rooms, Pools, Water, Fire, Safety, and Spa evaluations.



“We at Intertek Cristal would like to offer our congratulations to all our Cristal Global Award winners this year. The Cristal Global Awards have always served to acknowledge those who exceed in putting the health and safety of their guests first,” says Stephen Tate, CEO, Intertek Cristal. “2020 has been a difficult year for the travel and tourism industry, but we’ve been witness to the hard work and dedication brands and properties all over the world have put in to ensure the ongoing safety of their guests. We’re proud to be a part of those efforts, and we believe in the post COVID-19 travel world, the standards of safety and guest welfare shown by our Global Award winners will certainly help them attract more visitors as the travel market recovers.”



Among the extraordinary organisations who have been recognized as best in class, the following properties have been selected as Global Winners:



· Best Overall Hotel Award: Sunprime Miramare Beach

· Best Global Hotel Brand Award: TUI Group Hotels & Resorts

· Global FoodCheck Award: Sunprime Miramare Beach

· Global AquaCheck Award: Bahía Princess

· Global PoolCheck Award: Sunwing Hotel Kalithea

· Global FireCheck Award: Sunwing Resort Sandy Bay

· Global SafetyCheck Award: Grand Palladium Jamaica & Lady Hamilton

· Global RoomCheck Award: El Embajador Royal Hideaway

· Global Spa Check Award: TUI Blue Sarigerme Park



For a full list of winners visit: checksafetyfirst.com



Intertek Cristal helps clients not only protect their brand through proactive management systems and standards, but also by allowing them to unlock the economic benefits associated with increases in efficiency, quality, and productivity. From the front desk to water supply, and from room cleanliness to food hygiene, Intertek Cristal gives hoteliers the protection of effective global brand assurance in a highly competitive market.



