Intertek Cristal Awards TUI Group Best Global Hotel Brand

London, United Kingdom, November 10, 2020



TUI is one of the world’s leading tourism brands, consisting of tour operators, travel agencies and leading online portals, five airlines with around 150 aircraft, more than 400 hotels, 17 cruise liners and many incoming agencies in all major holiday destinations around the globe.



Intertek Cristal has been working closely with the TUI Group for more than six years and in that time, year on year improvements in guest safety and welfare has been made. TUI has helped to pioneer the way in areas such as guest security and effective response to COVID-19. TUI Group continues to help the global hospitality market in driving standards for quality and safety, not only in their own hotels but also in third party supplier hotels, making them the ideal recipient of this year’s award.



The Cristal Global Awards are the highest endorsement Intertek Cristal gives to its top-rated hotels in their annual assessments in recognition of their achievements throughout the year. The winners of the Cristal Global Awards are hoteliers who demonstrate a commitment to excellence in their operations to quality, safety, and risk management. Award criteria is based on audit data and scores from E-Cristal, Intertek Cristal’s market leading and bespoke audit management and benchmarking tool. The E-Cristal software makes overseeing risk management and health & safety checks at dispersed, multi-site hotel chains faster and easier to analyse, while providing a consistent record of audit performance and findings.



“TUI has long been a leader in the hotel and resort industry. Receiving this award is the result of the high-quality service delivered by their staff and management to ensure the safety of their guests,” says Steve Tate, CEO, Intertek Cristal. “2020 has been a tough year for the hospitality industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but TUI went above and beyond to ensure the health, safety, and security of their entire portfolio across the globe. We’re happy to be able to recognize this effort, congratulations to their talented team.”



“Customer safety is a key priority to TUI and our colleagues from Hotels & Resorts worked hard to provide our guests the highest level of health and safety standards. We are very proud to be recognised with this award which is not only a result of the strong collaboration between Intertek Cristal and TUI Hotels & Resorts during the pandemic, but also reflects our long-term relationship and constant improvements in recent years,” says Marc Jordan, TUI Group Director of Security, Health & Safety, Crisis & BCM.



Intertek Cristal helps clients not only protect their brand through proactive management systems and standards, but also by allowing them to unlock the economic benefits associated with increases in efficiency, quality, and productivity. From the front desk to water supply, and from room cleanliness to food hygiene, Intertek Cristal gives hoteliers the protection of effective global brand assurance in a highly competitive market.



