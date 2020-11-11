Intertek Supports Standard Chartered to Ensure Gender Equality Through EDGE Certification

Press Releases Intertek Press Release

London, United Kingdom, November 11, 2020



The EDGE certification demonstrates commitment to workplace gender equality and progress through three stages of certification – Assess, Move, and Lead. The Standard ensures that certified companies have a structured and systematic approach to measure, track, and close the corporate gender gap by looking at both quantitative and qualitative indicators.



The certification assessed Standard Chartered’ s commitment to equal pay for equivalent work, recruitment and promotion, leadership development training & mentoring, and flexible working using the EDGE Assessment Methodology.



In 2014, Intertek became the first fully approved certification body to perform audits to the EDGE standard, the only global assessment methodology and business certification standard for gender equality. The methodology was developed by the EDGE Certified Foundation and launched at the World Economic Forum in 2011. EDGE has been designed to help companies not only create an optimal workplace for women and men, but also to allow companies to experience the benefits of a diverse workforce. The methodology uses a business approach that incorporates benchmarking, metrics and accountability into the process.



Calin Moldovean, Intertek President of Business Assurance and Food said, “Intertek recognises the value in gender equality and remains committed to improving these issues across the globe, and we are pleased to support Standard Chartered in taking the necessary steps to become certified to the EDGE standard.”



