IVUSION BevCo

IVUSION - Functional Hangover Hydration Drink Set to Launch in December 2020


A hydration drink that hydrates without excess sugar; IVUSION is scientifically formulated with electrolytes, vitamins, and essential minerals. IVUSION is designed as a recovery solution for hangovers, heat exhaustion and exercise. IVUSION Beverage Co. LLC is based out of Orange County, California. www.ivusionbevco.com

Santa Ana, CA, November 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- IVUSION is a cost effective and time efficient hydration drink. Other products on the market are filled with sugar and a variety of other ingredients that improve taste, but not health. Solution – a healthy hydration beverage that replenishes the body with a scientifically formulated combination of electrolytes, vitamins and essential minerals. And so, IVUSION was born.

Today, IVUSION is used by “partygoers,” athletes, and anyone else wanting to fuel with only the best ingredients. That is why it is used as a recovery solution for hangovers, heat exhaustion, exercise and so much more.

Based out of Orange County, California, their dedicated team is filled with medical experts who understand the importance of hydration in the recovery process. IVUSION was created to provide a reliable, scientifically formulated hydration beverage for those who need it most.

IVUSION comes in two refreshing flavors: mixed berries or citrus orange. Both flavors come slam-packed with all the right nutrients needed to physiologically recover from dehydration. Say goodbye to dehydration and costly trips to the emergency room, and say hello to IVUSION premium hydration drink.
IVUSION Beverage Company, LLC
Chris Mustafavi
714-768-7065
ivusionbevco.com

