Veteran Entrepreneur Launches Home Inventory Business

Cynthia Breazeale, an entrepreneur and former Claims Adjuster, adds Trusted Inventory to her vast business portfolio.

Nationwide Inventory Professionals offers a business package and license agreement that provides mentoring, continued support, and guidance for those seeking to own an asset inventory company. To learn of the many benefits and features available, or to request more information, visit https://www.nationwideinventoryprofessionals.com. Folsom, CA, November 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cynthia Breazeale learned the value of a home inventory when she was assigned the task of being her parents’ Executor. As she recorded their possessions, they all realized the deep comfort that comes from having this task completed. Add this to her professional experience as an insurance adjuster, and she was destined to go down the path of becoming a home inventory professional.A veteran entrepreneur, Cynthia has had direct experience with the challenges associated with launching a new business. She explained, “The startup phase is slow and expensive when compiling a business plan, establishing legal components, building a website, defining and refining new processes, and developing marketing materials.”While conducting her background research, Cynthia was thrilled to discover Nationwide Inventory Professionals (NIP), a firm specializing in assisting inventory professionals in starting and running a successful personal property inventory business. After interviewing current NIP participants and then running a cost-benefit analysis, she realized that she would cut her startup time and overhead costs to a fraction of what they were projected to be if she had instead chosen to create all the components herself. “I completed in four weeks what would have required at least six months without NIP and I am confident the end result is far superior because it is based on decades of hands-on experience in the industry.”Prior to starting Trusted Inventory, Cynthia’s vast background includes systems development and management work in various industries. For the past 10 years, Cynthia owned and managed a successful fitness industry business which she grew to include multiple locations and over 30 employees. She attributes her life-long accomplishments to an intrinsic attention to detail.Cindy Hartman, co-founder of Nationwide Inventory Professionals, was impressed with Ms. Breazeale’s background. “Cynthia’s background as a Claims Adjuster gives her first-hand knowledge of the value and benefits of having a home or small business personal property inventory. Now she can help people prepare for an equitable settlement, rather than watch them struggle to remember what they owned prior to their loss.”A resident of Folsom, California, Cynthia is a Certified Inventory Specialist and working on her designation as a Certified Appraisal Examiner. Trusted Inventory is bonded and insured, providing personal property inventory services for business owners, home owners, and renters in Northern California. For more information, visit https://www.trustedinventory.comAbout Nationwide Inventory ProfessionalsNationwide Inventory Professionals offers a business package and license agreement that provides mentoring, continued support, and guidance for those seeking to own an asset inventory company. To learn of the many benefits and features available, or to request more information, visit https://www.nationwideinventoryprofessionals.com. Contact Information Nationwide Inventory Professionals

Cindy Hartman

317-501-6818



www.NationwideInventoryProfessionals.com

Mike Hartman

317-501-2658



