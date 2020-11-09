Offshore Wind Startup Company Announces Major Milestone

Press Releases Offshore Wind Farm Support, LLC Press Release

From Startup to Largest Employer of Fishermen in Offshore Wind in 10 months.

Melbourne, FL, November 09, 2020 --



“We started out with a goal of helping a few guys get work in the Offshore Wind Industry and suddenly we became the largest service and personnel provider in our niche,’” said Paul Forsberg, CEO at Offshore Wind Farm Support. “Our phone rings all day with fishermen, captains and boat owners anxious to can get involved in Offshore Wind.”



Many fishermen want to change careers while remaining on the water and we are committed to helping them get involved in this exciting new industry. “It is a win/win for everyone,” says Forsberg, “Offshore Wind developers need marine professionals and fishermen who have been struggling need the work.”



“This is the easiest work and most money I’ve ever made working on the water!” said Eric Hannan, a 25year fishing veteran and now Fisheries Liaison Officer, “I’m so glad to get into this industry. My entire outlook on life has a whole new meaning.”



Paul Forsberg

877-207-8652



offshorewfs.com



