Cottage Grove, Oregon Home Listed for Sale by Josh Sayre Keller Williams Realty

Eugene, OR, November 09, 2020 --



Josh Sayre lists a spacious country estate on 2+ Acres in Cottage Grove, OR. This single family residence is in the 97424 zip code. It has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and is 3,022 square feet. The home is surrounded by private, spacious acreage and features an updated bathroom and bedroom, back deck, and jacuzzi tub.



The home is zoned for Harrison Elementary School, serving students from Kindergarten to 5th grade. Harrison Elementary School serves 416 students located 3.5 miles from the home at 1000 South 10th Street, Cottage Grove, OR 97424.



Lincoln Middle School is designated middle school for this home. Lincoln Middle School has 560 students who are in 6th - 8th grade. This middle school is 4 miles away located at 1565 South 4th Street, Cottage Grove, OR 97424.



This home has Cottage Grove High School as their designated high school, serving grades 9 - 12. Cottage Grove High School serves grades 9-12. Cottage Grove High School currently has 742 students and is located 4.2 miles away from this home. Cottage Grove High School is located at 1375 South River Road, Cottage Grove, OR 97424.



There are currently 39 new listings on the market in Cottage Grove, Oregon. The average sales price is $335,764, and the average days on market is 73 days. There is a dramatic decline from the number of homes available in October of this year compared to last year. The median price of homes sold from year over year has increased, as well.



Josh Saye at Keller Williams Realty knows how to sell homes. This Eugene / Springfield real estate agent sells homes, on average, at 103.8% of the listing price. Josh Saye at Keller Williams Realty was established in 2019. Even from the beginning of his real estate career, Josh has been driven to succeed and became the top producing Eugene & Springfield real estate agent in his market center. In 2018, Josh joined Keller Williams Realty Eugene / Springfield. Since that time, Josh has won numerous Keller Williams awards along with his Eugene / Springfield real estate agents.



Looking for a new home or considering selling yours? Get in touch today.



Contact Information:

Josh Sayre Real Estate

Josh Sayre

541-729-6119



Contact:

joshsayre@kw.com

http://www.JoshSayre.com

http://www.SoldBySayre.com

2645 Suzanne Way #2A

Josh Sayre

541-725-6119



joshsayre.com

www.soldbysayre.com



