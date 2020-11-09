Athena Art Awards-Dance Category: Global Entries Are Open Now

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Athena Culture Education Foundation Press Release

Houston, TX, November 09, 2020 --(



Athena Art Awards is an annual international professional award for arts and education and was founded by Athena Culture Education Foundation. Athena Art Awards encourages and helps those who love arts and culture by providing opportunities for all regardless of race, language, ethnicity, or location. Through these opportunities, Athena Art Awards hopes to inspire and encourage people to discover, pursue, and continuously improve in their journey to reach their goals. Athena Art Awards includes Dance, Movie, Theater, Music, Literature, Painting, Philosophy and other categories which recognize and honor the outstanding efforts and contributions made in human arts, culture and inner spirit.



The host - ACEF is organized exclusively for educational, cultural, charitable purposes and to foster national or international arts and culture exchange as specified in Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, including:



· to promote the discovery and integration of global cultures and arts,

· to provide the younger generation with opportunities for greater art education,

· to encourage international cultural exchange and to deepen cross-cultural ties and understanding,

· to provide assistance to and harmony between members of the community. The Non-Profit Corporation shall accomplish such purposes by (a) creating bonuses, alliances, competitions, and various scholarships to provide opportunities for outstanding members. of the community youth who have a passion for arts and culture, and (b) partnering with local programs and institutions to host events and performances for the community.



Athena Art Awards – Dance Category is a significant international award to annually promote and recognize the excellent work in the art of dance. Athena Art Awards nominates 3 performers each month (one from each age group). Among the36 nominees throughout the year, The Athena Art Awards Jury Committee will review and select one winner for the Best Dance Art Award of the year, one winner for the Best Dance Performance Award of the year, one winner for the Best Choreography of the year and 18 winners for the Final Dance Nomination Awards of the year.



It is worth mentioning that this award is intended for individual applicants. Regardless of race, language, or geography; every candidate can apply directly to the Awards Committee or an authorized Award nominating partners. Every applicant will get an equal opportunity to apply, to be recognized and to be nominated. Every winner and candidate will get the opportunities for learning, exchange visiting, and advanced studies around the world.



In addition to honoring outstanding dance performers, Athena Art Awards – Dance Category particularly recognizes the contribution of dance director, instructor, Choreographer and others working behind the scenes. The Best Choreography Award is created to fulfil this purpose. Athena Dance Art Awards is regarded as a creative innovation and international milestone to promote global artistic development by professionals in dance arts field.



Submit an application, please go to the website: www.athenacultureeducation.org



Become a Sponsor or Partner, please email to business@athenacultureeducation.org



