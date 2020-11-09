Clearwater Community Volunteers Helps Make the Holidays Bright for Foster Families

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

Clearwater, FL, November 09, 2020 --



National Adoption Month raises awareness and increases outreach concerning the need for permanent families across the United States. All month long, National Adoption Month events provide tools and resources to help individuals and families understand the process and learn more about adoption.



“While the month is meant to raise awareness, we decided to acknowledge and help the families that are already impacting foster youth,” said Pam Ryan Anderson, Executive Director of the Clearwater Community Volunteers. “To us, the best way to raise awareness is to show dedicated foster and adoptive families how grateful we are for their dedication.”



Since 2014, families from foster organizations like the Children’s Home Network, Eckerd Connects and the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association have taken part in the celebration.



This year’s toy drive will go throughout November and toys will be distributed to foster and adoptive families in the Clearwater area. The toy distribution will be help in the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center located at the corner of Drew Street and Fort Harrison Avenue.



Foster and adoptive families are welcome to contact the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center to register their family for the toy drive.



“We partner with the Clearwater Community Volunteers every year to plan the toy drive,” said Dora Starling, President of the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association. “Some can’t foster a child but it is fantastic to see how yearly the community comes together to support foster and adoptive families in any way they can.”



To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or about the Christmas for Foster Children event, please call the CCV Center reception at (727)-316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:



The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 26 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals.

