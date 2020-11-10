JB Dondolo, Inc. Hosts Voices for Water Awards November 14, 2020

Press Releases JB Dondolo Press Release

Dallas, TX, November 10, 2020 --(



The awards will be a livestreamed experience, to benefit the health and safety of all participants and honorees.



Greg Schwem, Corporate Humorist and Comedian hosts the awards. Kai Stansberry, Vice President of Communications of the Dallas Chapter of the United Nations Association of the USA will be delivering the event’s keynote speech. Guest speakers include Patrick Haddad (Chief Product and Technology Officer, Disinfect & Shield), Paolo Montagni (Founder, Grand Mountain International Records), and Janol Mecca Holmes (COO/President, The Supernatural Inc.).



Musical performances by Ny’a, Amanda Abizaid, and Misty Blanco will be included in the event. There will also be an announcement of the top #1 winner of the Music for Water competition.



Those receiving awards include Ronda Bowen, Shane Mushambi, Nigel Mushambi, Patricia Ellis, Rachel Svetanoff, Tendai Mushambi, Beatrice Davis, Greg Schwem, Janol Mecca Holmes, Almas Muscatwala, Nikki Glemaud, Geir Ness, Noella Kabongo, Demi Austin-Thomas, and Hazel Herrington.



The awards celebration team includes Beatrice Davis, Ronda Bowen, Rachel Svetanoff, Lumbie Mlambo, Greg Schwem, Nikkia Glover, Fusion Magazine, Janol Mecca Holmes, e360TV, and On-Air Studios. Sponsors include CaringCrowd, Diversity Inc., Disinfect & Shield, e360tv, Fusion Magazine, Grand Mountain International Records, No Strings Attached e-News, The Stream, The Supernatural Inc., Global Health Pursuit, The Valder Beebe Show, and Lifestyle Magazine.



More information about awards and honorees, as well as sponsorship opportunities, can be found at https://jbdondolo.org/voicesforwater/.



About JB Dondolo, Inc.: Lumbie Mlambo founded JB Dondolo, Inc. in 2012. JB Dondolo, Inc.’s mission is to remove barriers to accessing basic needs that underserved and impoverished communities face. JB Dondolo, Inc. firmly believes that access to clean water is a human right. Mlambo accepted a 2019 UN Global Leadership Award presented by the Dallas Chapter of the United Nations Association of the United States of America. The award honored the work the organization completed towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation through installing a filtration system at a medical clinic in Zimbabwe.



