CT-Based Mattress Concierge Donates Much-Needed Mattresses to Furniture Sharehouse of Westchester County

Mattress Concierge donates much needed mattresses and bunkee boards to Furniture Sharehouse, a furniture bank serving Westchester County, NY.

Paige Kellogg, Director of Mattress Concierge – HOME, said, “My grandfather, father, and now brother, are home builders. Our family believes that a home is more than just a structure to keep you dry – it’s where families and loved ones gather. A home offers a sense of belonging and peace; it is a place to rest. As a company, Mattress Concierge shares those values and is grateful to contribute to a restful night sleep to those that these organizations supports.”



Furniture Sharehouse provides free furniture to economically disadvantaged individuals and families living in Westchester County, giving them the basic household furnishings that enable them to rebuild their lives with dignity.



Kate Bialo, Executive Director and Founder of Furniture Sharehouse, said, "We are so grateful for this incredible donation from Mattress Concierge. The item our clients need most is beds, especially queen-sized beds, and we have not had any to distribute for several months. Thanks to this amazing and timely donation, 20 families in need will be getting a great night's sleep on one of Mattress Concierge's premium mattresses instead of sleeping on the floor."

Laura Ruddy

914-646-0901



furnituresharehouse.org



