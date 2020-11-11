PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
FDB Panel Fittings

New Aluminium Profile Spring Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings


Isleworth, United Kingdom, November 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The new Aluminium Profile Spring hinges from the panel fittings team at FDB/Pinet offer a range of features which enable specialist panel builders to achieve high quality solutions to regular enclosure problems of door closure by means of integral spring operation.

Clean design from the aluminium profiles with clear or black anodized finishes to the hinge bodies complement two size options and spring closure forces from 0.12 N.m up to 3.5 N.m. The resulting items provide a stylish self-close hinging package for enclosure or cabinet installations and are suitable for domestic, office and industrial locations.

These dual-function spring hinges are also available in free swinging design, also with friction – or if desired with a detent mechanism. Fixing is by screw or with M6 studs.
Contact Information
FDB Panel Fittings
Gary Miles
+44 020 8568 1616
Contact
https://www.fdbonline.co.uk/collections/hinges/spring-hinge

