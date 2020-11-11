Raman Kuppuswamy, the Content Creator, Has Released His YouTube Videos

Raman Kuppuswamy, the content creator, who has recently launched his own YouTube channel, "Cordially Yours - Health & Fitness," says he has released six videos on the channel. He further adds that in these videos, he has provided viewers and more particularly, overweight or fat people, with fresh and new insights so that they can get rid of their extra weight or fat and become fit.

The first video "Focus on Your Fitness and Not on Weightloss" advises overweight people that they have to shift their focus from weightloss towards their fitness, points out Raman Kuppuswamy. He says that in this video, he has listed out the benefits of achieving fitness.



"Adopt These Simple Steps to Get Fit" is the second video released by him, says Raman. As the name of the video indicates, viewers can take a few simple steps and get fit, he adds.



In the third video "You Need Not Take Big Steps to Get Fit," Raman says that he has tried to dispel the wrong views of some of the overweight people that they have to take big steps to get fit.



"Consider Fitness as a Journey and Enjoy Your Efforts for Staying Healthy," the fourth video, explains that fitness is an ongoing journey and people should enjoy this fascinating journey and have fun while making their efforts to stay healthy, asserts Raman Kuppuswamy.



In the next video "Want to Lose Your Body Fat? No Need to Cut Down on Calories," the content creator firmly expresses his opinion that fat people need not cut down on the calories they consume. Instead, they have to adopt a new approach for losing their body fat.



"A Few Shortcuts That Can Help You Lose Weight," the sixth video, tells overweight people that losing weight need not be a difficult task because there are a few shortcuts for achieving this aim, says Raman.



