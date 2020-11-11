PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Raman Kuppuswamy

Press Release

Receive press releases from Raman Kuppuswamy: By Email RSS Feeds:

Raman Kuppuswamy, the Content Creator, Has Released His YouTube Videos


Raman Kuppuswamy, the content creator, who has recently launched his own YouTube channel, "Cordially Yours - Health & Fitness," says he has released six videos on the channel. He further adds that in these videos, he has provided viewers and more particularly, overweight or fat people, with fresh and new insights so that they can get rid of their extra weight or fat and become fit.

Chennai, India, November 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Raman Kuppuswamy, the content creator, who has recently launched his own YouTube Channel "Cordially Yours - Health & Fitness," says that he has already released six videos on his channel.

The first video "Focus on Your Fitness and Not on Weightloss" advises overweight people that they have to shift their focus from weightloss towards their fitness, points out Raman Kuppuswamy. He says that in this video, he has listed out the benefits of achieving fitness.

"Adopt These Simple Steps to Get Fit" is the second video released by him, says Raman. As the name of the video indicates, viewers can take a few simple steps and get fit, he adds.

In the third video "You Need Not Take Big Steps to Get Fit," Raman says that he has tried to dispel the wrong views of some of the overweight people that they have to take big steps to get fit.

"Consider Fitness as a Journey and Enjoy Your Efforts for Staying Healthy," the fourth video, explains that fitness is an ongoing journey and people should enjoy this fascinating journey and have fun while making their efforts to stay healthy, asserts Raman Kuppuswamy.

In the next video "Want to Lose Your Body Fat? No Need to Cut Down on Calories," the content creator firmly expresses his opinion that fat people need not cut down on the calories they consume. Instead, they have to adopt a new approach for losing their body fat.

"A Few Shortcuts That Can Help You Lose Weight," the sixth video, tells overweight people that losing weight need not be a difficult task because there are a few shortcuts for achieving this aim, says Raman.

In a nutshell, all these six videos will provide viewers with great insights so that they can lose their excess weight or fat, achieve fitness, and lead a healthy life, emphasizes Raman Kuppuswamy.
Contact Information
Cordially Yours
Raman Kuppuswamy
+919840185460
Contact
http://rkuppuswamy.blogspot.in/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Raman Kuppuswamy
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help