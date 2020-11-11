WIN Warehouse Distributes $70,000 in Toys to Bridgeton Toys for Tots

Press Releases WIN Warehouse Press Release

St. Louis, MO, November 11, 2020 --(



Nonprofit organizations can receive toys from WIN through Dec. 18, 2020, while supplies last. For more information, please visit toydeploy.org or contact WIN at membership@winwarehouse.org, 314-385-3006, or by checking out their FAQs page.



The basic mission of the Marine Toys for Tots’ program is to collect new, unwrapped toys and distribute them to less fortunate children at Christmas. The toys from WIN will help to supplement Bridgeton Toys for Tots’ toy supply greatly, allowing them to support more children in the St. Louis area. In 2019, the charity supported over 41,000 children and expects that number to be larger this year.



About WIN Warehouse



Tony DiFranco

314-385-3006



www.winwarehouse.org



