European Portals Gives Update on the EU Trade System

The EU Trade Portal is now fully operational and has fine-tuned the technical processes due to the support and involvement of significant numbers of UK trade associations and their respective departments.

With or without a deal, at the end of the transition period, everyone of the 300.000 UK companies and businesses who trade with EU will need the correct paperwork, registrations, and documentations. A combined EU/UK figure of approximately 2.500.000 companies will need to make declarations for trading to continue and almost all are doing this for the first time.



As stated on the HMRC website: “It can be complicated to submit import and export customs declarations, you may want to use a company which specializes in this area.”



The portal https://eutradeportal.com becomes the main source of official destination for completing the procedures and necessary documentation for activities regarding the import, export and transit of goods. “We urge companies and businesses alike to access the Portal and benefit from its opportunities,” said Helen Parker, Marketing Manager of European Portals. “The Portal is designed to help every business; from SME to sole traders,” she concluded.



RHA CEO, Richard Burnett said: "It is vital that haulier and traders do everything they can to prepare for our new trading relationships with the EU. The message is clear – if the paperwork is not right, the goods won´t cross."



Users of the EU Trade Portal will be able to comply with customs regimes and destinations, declaration of goods, their classification and origin, quotas, permissive acts, and taxes for all categories of goods, as well as the procedures, automated forms and documents for obtaining specific authorisations through the on-line system. The aim is to smooth the path for large or small operations to keep the highways of trade running smoothly.



