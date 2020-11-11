PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Future Horizons Presents "Homeschooling, Autism Style"


Future Horizons offer books that help support teachers, parents, family members, and caretakers improve their understanding of ASD and be able to build a foundation of positive growth, both intellectually and emotionally.

Arlington, TX, November 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Parents all over the world are suddenly homeschooling. Are you one of them? If you have children on the autism spectrum, the prospect may seem even more daunting. Homeschooling, Autism Style: Reset for Success will give you what you need to step up.

You’ll plan out the best way for your kids to learn at home, according to their own strengths and rhythms, find varied and fun activities to create teachable moments, and integrate learning into everyday life. You’ll also meet three fictional characters you may recognize from your own family: Distractible Dory, Hyper-focused Hermione, and Creative Calvin. Learn how personalizing a homeschooling experience works for each of them.

Although the book was written primarily for homeschooling families with children on the autism spectrum, the tips and tools are equally effective for your kids with ADHD, OCD, sensory integration or processing problems, learning difficulties, and even for typically-developing children. Whoever you are, and wherever you are on your homeschooling journey, you’ll find something here for your family.
