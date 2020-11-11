Careington Launches New Smart Application for Streamlined Online Member Enrollment

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Careington International Corporation Press Release

Careington International Corporation has launched its new smart application that streamlines the online enrollment experience for members.

Frisco, TX, November 11, 2020 --(



For more than 40 years, Careington has been an industry leader in the non-insured health care benefits space. Careington offers a growing portfolio of more than 150 health, wellness, lifestyle and financial products and services. Their best-in-class products deliver industry-leading network access and significant savings across a spectrum of life needs. Members can conveniently and securely sign up for several discount plans directly on Careington websites. Once enrolled in a plan, members can immediately use the plan at any of the participating providers in our networks throughout the U.S.



Careington makes ongoing enhancements to its websites and applications to ensure a continued superior user experience, and has spent the past few months making improvements to the online enrollment process so that members have a more seamless experience when signing up for discount plans. The most recent enhancements to the smart application resulted in improved functionality and responsiveness of online enrollment. The intuitive, bold design of the smart application is even easier for members to use and provides an overall enhanced experience.



Careington’s online enrollment process is compliant with HIPAA and PCI regulations for health and credit card information security. Members can securely enter their account and payment information on the Careington website through the online application when they are signing up for their discount plan selection.



Careington’s online member application is optimized for use on mobile devices, making it convenient to sign up for plans on the go.



Careington’s enhanced, streamlined application is available at



About Careington International Corporation



About Careington International Corporation

Careington International Corporation is a benefits solutions company that serves employers, associations, carriers and TPAs, as well as individual consumers. Since 1979, Careington has offered affordable, money-saving solutions to broad audiences across the nation. Today, Careington provides more than 15 million members with access to its products, services and networks. Dedicated to improving individual health and well-being by providing affordable access to care, Careington's health, wellness and financial products are designed to deliver consumer savings across a spectrum of life needs. Careington's non-insurance discount plans can be marketed as stand-alone products or can complement more traditional insurance options to deliver savings for under-insured or uninsured individuals. Our product solutions can be quickly and seamlessly incorporated into any employer benefits packages to help boost their value, improve employee wellness and ensure employees have a more affordable benefits offering. Careington can work with clients or customers to design and deliver custom programs tailored to today's evolving health care landscape and a growing audience of wellness-focused, cost-conscious consumers. For more information on Careington's suite of products and services, please visit Careington.com.

Contact Information
Careington International Corporation

Jamie Saunders

(800) 441-0380 ext. 2902



www.careington.com



