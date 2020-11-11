Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases doc.PEACE Press Release

Receive press releases from doc.PEACE: By Email RSS Feeds: Spoken Word Artist and Empowerment Guru, doc.PEACE Releases New Program to Empower Confidence

Doctor by trade, Spoken Word Artist at heart, Empowerment Guru and best-selling author releases new program to empower confidence, clearly define individual purpose and confidently advance towards that purpose. This comprehensive virtual program is now available at SHOPdocPEACE.

San Diego, CA, November 11, 2020 --

· Genuine

· Original

· Loving

· Dreamer



Through the art of being GOLD, doc.PEACE teaches her clients how to self-motivate and truly empower their confidence within.



“You have the power to create your own reality,” says doc.PEACE. “Change your perspective and any situation becomes what you make it.”



doc.PEACE believes that you can successfully change your reality by changing the way you see yourself and by changing the way you interact with yourself and with others. It is all a matter of perspective.



The GOLDen Program was carefully designed by doc.PEACE to

access true inner power so that success becomes inevitable



Combat the #1 enemy that secretly holds transformation seekers back from living the life they desire and deserve



Uncover hidden assets that have been present all along, but simply forgotten



Transform the mind from powerLESS to powerFULL using Personal Affirmation Creation Tool (PACT) - the ultimate pact with the inner self

And much, much more



Many people go through life believing they do not have anything to share. But everyone has distinct gifts and talents. There is no one exactly like another. Doc.PEACE teaches on how to own unique individuality. Understanding The Art of Being GOLD is the key to discovering innate gifts and talents. There is immense power and substantial peace in sharing these qualities.



To learn more about The GOLDen Program go to bit.ly/thegoldenprogram



Please contact doc.PEACE for a complimentary discovery session to jumpstart your transformational journey: calendly.com/docpeace



About doc.PEACE

Dr. Peace Uche is doc.PEACE, a Doctor of Pharmacy, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, and Empowerment Guru. She is the best-selling author of doc.PEACE of Mind Method: A Poetic Guide to Living Your Best Life (exclusively available on Amazon).



As an African-American – specifically the daughter of Nigerian immigrants - she's presented on numerous stages across the world, speaking on how to live a more passionate and fulfilled life consistently. doc PEACE transforms mindsets using the power of spoken word and emboldens transformation seekers to own their innate gifts and talents and to share their life stories, messages and ideas to build confidence, form stronger connections, and fully enrich their lives.



Doc.PEACE is on a soul mission to help 1000 women clearly define their purpose and confidently advance towards that purpose. Her vision is that of unity which comes when we are all aligned with our soul purpose, shining our light, and lifting each other up. Her steadfast motto is Together We Thrive.



Peace Uche

619-363-5490



www.docpeaceofmind.com/

@doc.PEACE (Instagram)



