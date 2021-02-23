Infopro Learning Gains Prominence on Training Industry’s Top 20 LMS Companies Watchlist 2020 by Training Industry

Press Releases Infopro Learning Press Release

Infopro Learning has been included in the “Top 20 Learning Management System Companies 2020 watchlist” released by Training Industry.



Infopro Learning’s Unlock:Learn comes with the advantage of being designed as per learning needs of the modern corporate learners. The learning platform supports a wide array of features from Virtual Classrooms, Intelligent Search, Integrations, Analytics and Custom Mobile Apps to ensure that corporate learners can perform better with technology-aided learning.



Arun Prakash, Product Owner of Unlock:Learn celebrates the win, “It is an honour for Infopro Learning for being recognized in the prestigious watchlist for Training Industry’s Top 20 LMS Companies 2020. We have been working consistently to make sure that Unlock:Learn evolves with changing learning trends. With new and improved features to deliver the best of learning experience and performance enhancement, Unlock:Learn is a platform that doesn’t just make learning more accessible. It makes sure that learning is accountable to bring in business benefits that provide ROI of Training for global organizations.”



About Infopro Learning

Infopro Learning, a leading provider in corporate training and human capital transformation, helps organizations create an exceptional employee and customer experience through custom training solutions. For more than 25 years, the company has designed and implemented engaging learning experiences that attract, develop and retain talent across the entire employee lifecycle. With offices around the world, Infopro Learning’s technology platforms and governance models support organizations to improve business performance, at a reduced cost. To learn more, visit www.infoprolearning.com.



About Training Industry

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Its authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry's live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research, and reports generate more than 7.7 million industry interactions each year.

