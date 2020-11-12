Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Johnson Claim Service, Inc. and Davies

Press Releases Benchmark International Press Release

Tampa, FL, November 12, 2020 --(



Johnson Claim Service provides insurance adjuster and appraisal services for insurance contracts written to cover property, casualty transportation and agricultural claims. The transportation claims include truck, trailer, heavy equipment physical damage, motor truck cargo, dealers open lot, garage keeper’s legal liability and non-truck liability. The Company has both a domestic and international client base for which its services are provided.



Benchmark International proved its value in finding a buyer with experience in the industry through its proprietary multi-medium marketing strategies. In addition, Benchmark International incorporated several campaigns with local, regional and national associations.



Deal Associate Amy Alonso at Benchmark International commented, “Benchmark International added value by negotiating this deal. We saw throughout the entire process that the buyer, Davies, was a perfect fit who stood to benefit greatly from the experience, industry knowledge and high quality service that they would gain from the existing owner. With this knowledge, the team was able to negotiate a deal that would allow for the existing owner to successfully transition the business to a capable buyer. We wish Johnson Claim Service Inc and Davies the best of luck in their future endeavors.”



Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



