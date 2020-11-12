Norwegian Start-Up "Disruptive Technologies" Wins Opportunity to Collaborate with Westinghouse Nuclear

Press Releases Disruptive Technologies Press Release

The tiny, robust sensors, weighing only 2 grams each, will collect data in harsh environments.

San Francisco, CA, November 12, 2020 --(



Westinghouse Nuclear presented a challenge to a select group of SynerLeap (an innovation growth hub powered by ABB) start-ups: developing a solution to monitor operations closely and lower costs. Regulations prevent heavy sensors on nuclear power plant components. Disruptive Technologies tiny, almost contactless sensors weigh only 2 grams, making them an ideal solution. The best-in-class solution won because of its size, simplicity, ease of use, and the ability to capture raw data in harsh environments, at scale.



Other features of the award-winning sensors:



Variety of sensor-types

End-to-end encryption

Long-lasting battery life

Mechanically Robust

Can stick almost anywhere



“This new partnership shows that IoT technology is changing the very nature of the energy production industry,” said Bengt Johannes Lundberg, CEO of Disruptive Technologies. “Our robust sensors can meet the high standards of these operations with simplicity and exceptional security.”



“We are fortunate to have Disruptive Technologies as a member at SynerLeap powered by ABB – contributing with their entrepreneurial spirit and innovative mindset to our ecosystem of industrial partners, customers, and collaborators. Their innovation – unique tiny wireless sensors - and forward leaning team have already an excellent track record verified by several collaborations together with ABB,” said Martin Olausson, Head of Business Development, Synerleap. “We are very pleased that Disruptive Technologies now also will collaborate with our industrial partner Westinghouse Electric."



Disruptive Technologies sensors help companies from various industries, including Energy Production, Facilities Management, Smart Cleaning and Cold Storage. See more cases and sign up for a free demo to learn more.



About Disruptive Technologies:

Pippa Boothman

+4740550789



https://www.disruptive-technologies.com/



