Invitation Released from Conference Chair Laurent Donnet, Avidonn Consulting for Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling in Three Weeks

SMi Group Reports: The conference chair invites the military airlift and AAR community to attend the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling virtual conference next month.

London, United Kingdom, November 12, 2020 --(



All attendance by military and government personnel will be free of charge and commercial organisation can register for £999. Register at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr9



SMi Group is pleased to have Mr Laurent Donnet, Managing Director, Avidonn Consulting as the Conference Chairman for Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2020. Mr Laurent Donnet has answered a few questions about the upcoming virtual conference and invites interested parties to attend.



1) What is the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference?



"For the last twenty years, the yearly SMi Group Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference brought together military experts, agencies, and organizations alongside with leading aeronautical industry, companies and service providers. For two days participants exchange and discuss allowing them to innovate as well as to develop solutions in the airlift and air-to-air refuelling domains."



2) Why is participation in this conference important?



"When people participate in these conferences, they do so not just for the information. The presentations given are fuel for conversation between attendees. Whether the audience agrees or disagrees, whether the ideas on stage are novel to them or not, after the session finishes, the crowd is energized and ready to connect with their fellow attendees. That’s where individuals also have conversations that are too private to share on social media. Conferences is where you get to enjoy not just the ideas of the presentations, but the people. These moments are the magic of live events, both physical and virtual."



3) Who can delegates expect to meet and network with?



"SMi Group has invited the most senior and well-respected Commanders of Air Transport bases, Heads of Air Mobility organizations and agencies, and this seniority is a demonstration of the support for this conference. I am looking forward to meeting you virtually in December with many other like-minded individuals to ensure you too can benefit from this unique event."



The brochure including the full speaker line-up and presentation details is available to download at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr9



SMi Group have released a list of this year's confirmed attendees which includes 30+ leading military airlift organisations, including:



Airbus | Allied Support Services International Group, Inc. | Avidonn Consulting | Boeing | Brazilian Air Force | European Tactical Airlift Centre | Heavy Airlift Wing | Italian Air Force | MCCE | Meta Aerospace Capital | Mitiga Solutions | National Defence | NATO DACCC | Ocean Software Pty Ltd | RAF Brize Norton | Royal Air Force | Royal Danish Air Force | Royal Netherlands Air Force | Spanish Air Force | TLD Group | Ukrainian Embassy | US Air Force | US Air Force Reserve Command | US Air National Guard | US European Command | US Transportation Command | World Food Programme and many more.



Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling

1st-2nd December 2020

Virtual Conference

Lead Sponsor: Airbus

Sponsors and Exhibitors: Boeing, Mitiga Solutions and TLD Group



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.military-airlift.com/pr9



