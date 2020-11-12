Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Fred Naids Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group

Fred Naids Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group as a Member of the Kotaska Team in Sarasota, Florida.

Sarasota, FL, November 12, 2020 --(



After more than 25 years in the biopharmaceutical research and development industry, where he was responsible for business development, finance, contracting and outsourcing, Naids brings his wealth of experience and knowledge to real estate.



With a Ph.D. in Microbiology/Immunology, he has built, led and managed a number of highly successful teams that brought significant value to all parties by finding win-win solutions. His knowledge of finance, contracts and negotiations translate easily into the real estate field and his personality and attitude make it easy to build trustworthy and long-lasting friendships.



Naids is great asset to the Kotaska Team, which is in the top 5% of all RE/MAX agents worldwide and has earned recognition in the RE/MAX Hall of Fame and for eight consecutive years in the RE/MAX Platinum Club. He brings first-hand knowledge of relocating to the Florida Suncoast and experiencing the homebuilding and buying process. He and wife, Karen, are originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and have lived in Connecticut and Massachusetts before moving to Lakewood Ranch, Florida.



The Kotaska Team is based in the Sarasota office at 2000 Webber Street. Naids can be reached at (941) 238-6378 or Fred@sarasotahousing.com.



Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



