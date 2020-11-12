Tampa Bay Charity Coalition Launch Virtual “Meet a Charity” Networking Event

Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

Clearwater, FL, November 12, 2020 --(



Before the pandemic, charities from the Tampa Bay area met every other month to network and connect in a luncheon hosted by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization.



“Some Coalition members requested an online version of our networking segment,” Clemence Chevrot Community Affairs Director for the Church and organizer of the Coalition Luncheon. “Several members came together to plan this event and we are excited about being able to continue helping Tampa Bay Charities to connect.”



To participate, charities must record a short video with their name, organization and the mission of their non-profit. The videos will be reviewed by the Charity Coalition board and will be posted on Wednesday 16 December. Charity leaders and volunteers will then be able to connect through the videos.



“I missed going to the Charity Coalition meetings so this is exciting,” said Shihan Walters, Founder of the Shihan School of Survival. “I enjoy meeting new people that love helping others as much as I do.”



The Tampa Bay Charity Coalition was created to bring charities together to combine efforts and improve the community. The initial list of 38 charities present at the first meeting has since grown to include over 300 charities and is still expanding.



To learn more about the Charity Coalition, or to submit a video please contact Clemence Chevrot at clemence@cos.flag.org or visit the Tampa Bay Charity Coalition Facebook page www.facebook.com/tbcharitycoalition



About the Church of Scientology:



Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



