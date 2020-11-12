PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
European Medical Association (EMA) and TAMP Inc. Form Strategic Alliance


European Medical Association (EMA) and TAMP Inc. form Strategic Alliance to enable the "4th Culture Doctor" Movement, an Evolution, focusing on the promotion of social impact, health, wellness & well-being for everyone on the planet.

Newark, DE, November 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Acceleration is the sign of our time and we are experiencing unprecedented exponential growth. Unreliable content is exploding, digital complexity has exceeded human capacity and global competition is everywhere, which has led to new ways of thinking and doing what is now being called “The 4th Culture Doctor Movement.”

EMA is pleased to announce that it has formed a “Strategic Alliance” with TAMP Inc., as US Corp with Innovation/R&D Centers in Taiwan, Japan, and India with eight more global centers planned.

This alliance provides an opportunity to morph into a global community by connecting their Association to vast global network built up over many years, while, at the same time, providing a safe, private and secure environment in which to innovate by emerging technologies and abundance of resources.

"EMA believes that accessing this platform ecosystem for wellness and to our association’s main platform for Innovation, Networking and Technology, will positively influence health, wellness and well-being," declares EMA President Dr. Vincenzo Costigliola M.D..
