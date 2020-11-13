PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Smart Sight Innovation Launches Smartphone App Development for Parking


Smart sight innovations, a progressive and Smart Mobile App Development Company, have come up with Smartphone App Development for parking to help drivers avoid traffic jams and tickets.

Thane, India, November 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Thane based smartphone app development company has come up with smartphone app development for parking to help companies provide convenience to the users on finding an appropriate parking spot in no time. The app's main aim is to allow drivers to reserve space for their vehicles in advance, avoid traffic jams, and make online payments with the app.

On the occasion of the launch of smartphone app development for parking, Mr. Jayaram Bhatt, CEO of Smart sight innovations, said, "Searching for space for parking has always been a matter of concern for drivers. They have to spend hours searching for free parking spots, but due to the unavailability of free space, they need to park their vehicles far away from the desired location. We have launched smartphone app development for parking to help drivers to book car parking space in advance. We offer several features on our car parking application and offer several benefits and ways to generate revenue from it."

Car parking application launched by Smart Sight innovations offers rate card, vehicle tracking, push notifications, nearby place suggestions for parking, heat map, tagging of car location, in-app communication, and multilingual support.

About Smart sight innovations
Smart sight innovations are one of the best smartphone app development companies in India. It offers several computing solutions, consultancy, and services for almost all sectors. The company is focused on providing the latest technologies as per the demand of the market and helping industries achieve the desired goals.

If you are looking for a reliable mobile app development company to work on any of the apps per your requirement, get in touch with Smart sight innovations for a customized smartphone application for parking.
Smart Sight Innovations
Jayaram Bhat
+91 9004 38 2771
https://www.smartsight.in

