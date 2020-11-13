The New England Center for Children Goes Virtual for Children of Promise Gala

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The New England Center for Children Press Release

Southborough, MA, November 13, 2020 --



NECC is committed to staff professional development, partnering with local colleges to provide on-site graduate training and degrees at little to no cost to the NECC teacher. The result is a growing pool of exceptional teachers trained in best-in-class methodologies, whether they continue their careers at NECC or move on to public schools or private agencies. The New England Center for Children is based in Southborough, MA, and operates a center in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Learn more at www.necc.org. Southborough, MA, November 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The New England Center for Children® (NECC®), a global leader in education and research for children with autism, announced today that the annual Children of Promise Gala will be held virtually on Friday, Nov. 20. The Gala follows the successful Children of Promise Golf Tournament held Oct. 19 that raised more than $51,000 to support the Center.“The Children of Promise Gala is NECC’s keystone fundraising event of the year,” said Vincent Strully, Jr., Founder and CEO of NECC. “While we are disappointed that COVID-19 prevents an in-person event, we are grateful for the generosity of our sponsors who remain committed to helping our students even in this new format. It’s a great opportunity for us to showcase the outstanding work being done with a wider audience than we can accommodate in the ballroom at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston.”The Children of Promise Gala virtual program is complimentary and will be broadcast online on YouTube. To engage and bid on extensive silent auction offerings, or to make a donation, register at www.bidpal.net/copgala or by texting COPGALA to 243725. The program begins at 7:00 pm (EST) and features a celebration of NECC’s 45th Anniversary, stories of inspiration, and a look back on the challenges of COVID-19 in 2020.The Children of Promise Gala online auction opens Nov. 16 with special spotlight items, and a preview of all other items available to the highest bidder. The full auction opens Nov. 20 at 8:00 am and closes at 8:30 pm. Registration for the online auction is available at www.bidpal.net/copgala.The funds raised will support NECC’s comprehensive autism education programs, teacher professional development, research, instructional technology, and vocational programming. In recent years, the Children of Promise Gala has been held in Boston and attended by nearly 500 business leaders, philanthropists, and NECC families and friends who enjoyed a lively evening of awards, auctions, dinner and dancing. Last year’s event raised more than $1million for the school in Southborough.Successful Children of Promise Golf InvitationalLast month, NECC held the Children of Promise Golf Invitational and raised more than $51,000. The socially-distanced golf tournament brought together 54 players at the Wellesley Country Club to enjoy a day of golf while raising funds ahead of the virtual Children of Promise Gala on Nov. 20.While NECC traditionally holds two fundraising golf tournaments each summer – the Carlos Placido-Dunkin’ Golf Classic and “The Mike” Golf Invitational – both were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.“It was disappointing not to see so many of our friends and supporters earlier this year, but we were thrilled that they came out for our Children of Promise Golf Invitational,” said Jared Bouzan, Chief Development Officer. “This tournament showcased just how strong our community is, and how, even in difficult times, people are committed to supporting NECC’s mission.”About The New England Center for ChildrenThe New England Center for Children® (NECC®) is an award-winning autism education center and research institute. Our diverse community of teachers, researchers, and clinicians have transformed the lives of thousands of children with autism worldwide through education, research, and technology. The Center provides comprehensive services to maximize independence: home-based, day, and residential programs, partner classrooms in public school systems, consulting services, the ACE® ABA Software System (www.acenecc.org), teacher professional development, and research on educational best practices.NECC is committed to staff professional development, partnering with local colleges to provide on-site graduate training and degrees at little to no cost to the NECC teacher. The result is a growing pool of exceptional teachers trained in best-in-class methodologies, whether they continue their careers at NECC or move on to public schools or private agencies. The New England Center for Children is based in Southborough, MA, and operates a center in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Learn more at www.necc.org. Contact Information The New England Center for Children

