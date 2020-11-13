Foxquilt and GetintheLoop Partner to Support Local Businesses with Insurance

Press Releases Foxquilt Press Release

Foxquilt and GetintheLoop are partnering to provide business owners with tailored insurance.

Toronto, Canada, November 13, 2020 --(



By partnering together, Foxquilt and GetintheLoop are providing access to insurance for local, small businesses and a direct way to quickly obtain the right business insurance with coverages built for their specific needs. Business owners can use Foxquilt’s platform to access insurance offerings that are tailor-made for their business.



“The small business sector is vast and its needs are changing rapidly, yet the small business insurance market is extremely digitally underserved,” says Mark Morissette - Foxquilt CEO & Co-Founder. “Foxquilt is proud to partner with GetintheLoop, an innovative champion of the small business sector, to extend immediate access to valuable insurance products across their communities.”



GetintheLoop’s COO Nick Fane adds, “Foxquilt has designed insurance solutions specifically tailored for our local franchise owner needs. As Canada’s fastest growing franchise, this makes the process of onboarding new local owners much easier and more efficient when discussing these important aspects of running their business.”



Both Foxquilt and GetintheLoop are eager to support their local community of small business owners with tools to help them succeed, especially in this tough business climate. If you or someone you know would be interested in joining this mission to support entrepreneurs, contact Foxquilt or GetintheLoop to learn more about partnering.



About Foxquilt

Foxquilt is an Insurance Technology company focused on empowering small business owners and B2B networks to save on Business Insurance.



For media enquiries: Joyce Wong joycewong@foxquilt.com

For partnership enquiries: Melissa Moore melissamoore@foxquilt.com



About GetintheLoop

GetintheLoop is a shop local community that delivers consumers more ways to explore, discover and shop local, wherever they are. By enabling businesses to provide real-time mobile offers across restaurants, retail, events and things to do, GetintheLoop helps people find and discover experiences, offers and prizes, making shopping local easy and rewarding.



For media enquiries: Jason Mann jason.mann@getintheloop.ca

Joyce Wong

1-888-878-4588, ext. 707



foxquilt.com



