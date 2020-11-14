Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Nation United Foundation Press Release

Receive press releases from Nation United Foundation: By Email RSS Feeds: Nation United Foundation Launches “The Incident Report” to Help Increase Awareness and Address Acts of Hatred, Racism & Discrimination in Lacrosse

Charlotte, NC, November 14, 2020 --(



The Incident Report is a virtual portal designed to help gather, catalog and coordinate resolutions for events of hatred, racism and discrimination at all levels of competition in the sport of lacrosse. The purpose is to create greater awareness about the need for leaders in the lacrosse community to be more proactive in introducing policies and procedures which preserve the identity and spirit of all its members as the sport becomes more diverse.



Since Nation United Foundation’s inception in 2018, the organization has recorded more than 15 significant incidents whereby an act of racism in lacrosse has led to a substantial, damaging effect, including negative publicity, compromised safety, scholarship risk, and job loss.



“Creating a safe space for individuals and families to self report racist behavior and discrimination in the sport will help us gain more insight about the types, frequency and impacts of these incidents. Ultimately, it will allow us to more effectively serve as a resource to the lacrosse community at a critical juncture in the sport’s history,” states Jeremy Ardrey [Nation United Foundation, Executive Director].



“These results, on all sides, are unnecessary at best. These accounts will hopefully change how we all treat each other to avoid future incidents.” - Brian Dawson, Nation United Foundation board chairman



Users may submit any incident at www.nationunitedfoundation.org. Each submission will be reviewed and published.



About Nation United Foundation

Nation United Foundation (NUF), a 501(c)(3) organization, promotes health and wellness by actively supporting greater participation in the sport of lacrosse across ethnic, socioeconomic and geographic boundaries. NUF is dedicated to bringing attention to the lack of diversity at the most competitive levels of lacrosse and serving as a conduit between underrepresented groups and key stakeholders in the sport. Learn more at www.nationunitedfoundation.org.



About Nation United Lacrosse

Jeremy Ardrey, NU Foundation Executive Director

704-231-0823



nationunitedfoundation.com



