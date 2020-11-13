Press Releases Meandering Thoughts with Shree Press Release

Receive press releases from Meandering Thoughts with Shree: By Email RSS Feeds: "Meandering Thoughts with Shree" Will Promote Your Products at a Lower Price This Festive Season

Make your products and services visible for lesser price and boost your sales.

Houston, TX, November 13, 2020 --(



"Meandering Thoughts With Shree" is offering up to 15% discounts on the following services:

1) Product / Service Promotions

2) Product Reviews

3) Social Media Contents and Presentations

4) Designing logos, posters, flyers, brochures, etc.

5) Campaign Video Editing (short length)



Attention will be given to cater as per customized needs, with both authentic and creative touch. All work will be done virtually which is 100% contactless. Prices will vary according to the volume of work.



"'Meandering Thoughts With Shree' is my small home-based business. And I entirely understand the struggle to earn every penny," says Shree, the owner of the business. "I enjoy to work with the people of the community to meet the urgency of promotion of their products and services. So gear up to have a happy festive season." Houston, TX, November 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- You have all the reasons to smile even during these highly challenging pandemic times. Whether you are an individual, a small business owner, an entrepreneur or an established company, you all aspire to amplify the visibility of your products and services during the festive seasons. This year target your customers and audience for much less expenditure."Meandering Thoughts With Shree" is offering up to 15% discounts on the following services:1) Product / Service Promotions2) Product Reviews3) Social Media Contents and Presentations4) Designing logos, posters, flyers, brochures, etc.5) Campaign Video Editing (short length)Attention will be given to cater as per customized needs, with both authentic and creative touch. All work will be done virtually which is 100% contactless. Prices will vary according to the volume of work."'Meandering Thoughts With Shree' is my small home-based business. And I entirely understand the struggle to earn every penny," says Shree, the owner of the business. "I enjoy to work with the people of the community to meet the urgency of promotion of their products and services. So gear up to have a happy festive season." Contact Information Meandering Thoughts with Shree

Shree Mukherjee

732-956-8353



https://meanderingthoughtswithshree.wordpress.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Meandering Thoughts with Shree