Redefining Bankruptcy Support: Randall S. Miller & Associates, in Partnership with US Default Management, Launches BKDirect

Combining legal knowledge and process expertise, BKDirect is a national automation-driven technology platform that reduces the risk of error and improves efficiencies in creating and filling certain bankruptcy documents. With data points mapping and a simple API, BKDirect auto-generates documents such as Proof of Claim, Notice of Payment Change, and transfer of claims, which are then forwarded to their team for attorney review and subsequent filing.

"With the high costs and thin profit margins associated with essential bankruptcy activities, our technology streamlines the production and filing process for several bankruptcy documents," says Randall S. Miller, CEO at Randall S. Miller & Associates. "Utilizing data mapping and a simple API, BKDirect generates several required documents providing a huge cost savings to servicers."



BKDirect combines legal knowledge and process expertise to offer a technology-driven platform that reduces the risk of error while improving efficiencies in the process. Benefits of BKDirect include:

· Utilizes data mapping and a simple API to generate certain bankruptcy documents

· Nationwide capabilities and attorney review without adding to or replacing your current legal network

· Reduction of bankruptcy attorney costs by up to 50%



