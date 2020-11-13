Attorney William. W. Pollock Inducted Into American Board of Trial Advocates

Press Releases Ragsdale Liggett PLLC Press Release

Ragsdale Liggett partner William W. Pollock has been inducted into the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA).

"ABOTA is one of the most preeminent organizations for trial attorneys. It is an honor to be associated with many outstanding colleagues and to assist in championing the ethics, professionalism and principles of the legal profession," Mr. Pollock said.



Bill's practice is concentrated in construction law, product liability, environmental, trucking and other complex business litigation. As lead counsel, he has tried more than 50 cases before a jury. His reputation for being a keen litigation strategist and a fair and respectful advocate is evidenced by winning many favorable decisions and by earning top lawyer ratings by his clients and peers. In addition to Bill's induction into ABOTA, he is a member of Trial Attorneys of America, an invitation-only organization committed to the practice of product liability defense where he is one of only two North Carolina lawyers included in its membership. He has been recognized by Best Lawyers® in three practice areas and received its "Lawyer of the Year" designation and he has been recognized in the Super Lawyers Top 100 North Carolina Lawyers list for six consecutive years. Mr. Pollock is a graduate of the University of the South Carolina School of Law and earned his B.A. from Wake Forest University.

Rose Radford

919-787-5200



www.rl-law.com



