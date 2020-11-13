Woods Aitken Ranked in 2021 U.S. News-Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” List

Lincoln, NE, November 13, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Woods Aitken LLP is delighted to announce that the firm has been recognized both nationally and regionally in the 2021 edition of U.S. News-Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms.” The firm received a total of 20 rankings, including a prestigious national ranking for Construction Law. In addition, Woods Aitken earned regional rankings in 14 practice areas across three markets.
The rankings, by market, include:
National Tier 3:
Construction Law
Metropolitan Tier 1:
Colorado:
Construction Law
Litigation - Construction
Lincoln:
Appellate Practice
Commercial Litigation
Construction Law
Employment Law - Management
Labor Law - Management
Litigation - Construction
Utilities Law
Omaha:
Commercial Litigation
Construction Law
Corporate Law
Litigation - Real Estate
Real Estate Law
Metropolitan Tier 2:
Colorado:
Real Estate Law
Lincoln:
Arbitration
Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
Metropolitan Tier 3:
Omaha:
Banking and Financial Law
The U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. To be eligible for a ranking in a particular practice area and metro region, a law firm must have at least one lawyer who is included in Best Lawyers® in that particular practice area and metro.
To view the full list of Woods Aitken’s 2021 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” rankings, go to: http://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/profile/woods-aitken-llp/rankings/7138.
Recently, Best Lawyers in America© selected 14 Woods Aitken attorneys for inclusion in its 2021 edition. In addition, eight Woods Aitken attorneys were named to the inaugural edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, which recognizes attorneys who are earlier in their careers.
About Woods Aitken
Founded in 1921, Woods Aitken works with clients ranging from individuals and local organizations to regional businesses and national corporations. Our approach to providing legal services is built on vast knowledge and experience, practical guidance, and long-term client success. We help clients identify unique challenges, minimize risks, and realize opportunities. Our attorneys are dedicated to results and compelled by integrity. Woods Aitken has offices in Denver, Lincoln, Omaha, and Washington, D.C. Learn more at www.woodsaitken.com.