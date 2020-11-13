Woods Aitken Ranked in 2021 U.S. News-Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” List

Press Releases Woods Aitken LLP Press Release

The rankings, by market, include:



National Tier 3:

Construction Law



Metropolitan Tier 1:

Colorado:

Construction Law

Litigation - Construction



Lincoln:

Appellate Practice

Commercial Litigation

Construction Law

Employment Law - Management

Labor Law - Management

Litigation - Construction

Utilities Law



Omaha:

Commercial Litigation

Construction Law

Corporate Law

Litigation - Real Estate

Real Estate Law



Metropolitan Tier 2:

Colorado:

Real Estate Law



Lincoln:

Arbitration

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs



Metropolitan Tier 3:

Omaha:

Banking and Financial Law



The U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. To be eligible for a ranking in a particular practice area and metro region, a law firm must have at least one lawyer who is included in Best Lawyers® in that particular practice area and metro.



To view the full list of Woods Aitken’s 2021 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” rankings, go to: http://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/profile/woods-aitken-llp/rankings/7138.



Recently, Best Lawyers in America© selected 14 Woods Aitken attorneys for inclusion in its 2021 edition. In addition, eight Woods Aitken attorneys were named to the inaugural edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, which recognizes attorneys who are earlier in their careers.



About Woods Aitken

About Woods Aitken

Founded in 1921, Woods Aitken works with clients ranging from individuals and local organizations to regional businesses and national corporations. Our approach to providing legal services is built on vast knowledge and experience, practical guidance, and long-term client success. We help clients identify unique challenges, minimize risks, and realize opportunities. Our attorneys are dedicated to results and compelled by integrity. Woods Aitken has offices in Denver, Lincoln, Omaha, and Washington, D.C. Learn more at www.woodsaitken.com.

Lindsay Pape

402-437-8500



www.woodsaitken.com



