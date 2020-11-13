No Political Censorship on Giftapart Social Media

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Giftapart Inc. Press Release

Giftapart provides full social media without political censorship and free of “fact checkers.”

Somerville, NJ, November 13, 2020



“Giftapart does not get involved in politics,” said Filipe Pedroso, founder and CEO of Giftapart, “Freedom of political speech is the bedrock of American democracy and it doesn’t matter whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican. Giftapart has provided an environment free of censors from the beginning.”



“Giftapart has taken the position not to censor speech except for the limited rules that apply to all in the Terms of Service, such as prohibiting hate speech or child pornography,” added Pedroso, “At Giftapart, we believe people should be able to express themselves, be allowed to have civil discourse, and express their viewpoints without censorship.”



“We don’t use fact-checkers,” Pedroso described, “Fact-checkers are people who often have a subjective, biased angle to the interpretation of the ‘facts,’ and often times ‘facts’ change as more information is learned. People can filter through the misinformation, have a respectful debate, research the information, and come to their own truth. That’s how democracy has effectively worked in America for hundreds of years.”



The Giftapart social media platform, available on any browser, Apple App Store, and Google Play Store, provides all the features that people have come to expect from professional social media, including posting with media, posting with text, commenting on posts, replying to comments, sharing emotional icons, storing media, making social connections, seeing connections’ social feeds, automatic connection finder, and so much more. “Giftapart also provides a great direct messaging service so that friends can chat one-on-one or create a group chat,” stated Pedroso.



“In addition, Giftapart provides full event planning. Giftapart’s event planner is a top-notch planner packed with features,” Pedroso continued, “Anyone can plan an event, invite guests, have a dedicated event page, track the statuses of guests, chat about the event in its own social feed, and more.”



“Plus, with more than 50,000,000 products from hundreds of America’s most well-known and trusted retailers, Giftapart is the largest online marketplace selling exclusively retailers’ products without third-party sellers,” said Pedroso, “So that’s a nice bonus feature you won’t find on any other social media platform.”



Pedroso added, “And, Giftapart’s gift-a-part gift registry is the world’s first registry where gift receivers can actually control the precise order they get their gifts. It’s amazing for gift receivers to actually get what you need, and the gift-a-part system makes it super easy, fast and fun for the gift giver.”



Read Pedroso’s Opinion article “Censorship by Facebook and Twitter Must Stop” published in the New York City Patch on November 1, 2020: https://bit.ly/PatchGiftapart.



Giftapart is available on any browser at https://giftapart.com as well as both Apple App and Google Play stores.



General information about Giftapart can be found at https://info.giftapart.com.



About Giftapart



Giftapart Inc. has developed an innovative new social ecommerce marketplace revolutionizing gifting and innovating social ecommerce. The company was established in 2017 and is headquartered in Somerville, New Jersey. The company’s software systems and methods have resulted in the filing of numerous International patents. Giftapart currently provides over 50,000,000 products from hundreds of known and trusted retailers, and is available on any browser, Apple App store, and Google Play store. Giftapart is led by award-winning attorney and 3-time elected Councilman Filipe Pedroso, Esq., Founder, CEO and Board Member, as well as its other Board members: Liana Pedroso (a public relations and corporate communications expert with international experience and Master’s Degrees in the field from both Bashkir and New York University); Jeffrey Vanderbeek (prior owner and Chairman of the NJ Devils NHL franchise and The Prudential Center; and former Managing Partner responsible for Capital Markets at Lehman Bros.); and Henrique Pedroso (a serial entrepreneur and law school graduate, grew and led his businesses with hundreds of employees from the ground-up into successful ventures).



Filipe Pedroso, the founder and CEO, is available for interviews. Please contact Liana to schedule.



Company webpage: https://giftapart.com



For additional information contact:



Liana V. Pedroso

Chief Administrative Officer

Dir., Corp. Communications & Public Relations

Giftapart Inc.

892 US 22, 2nd Floor

Somerville, NJ 08876

(551) 202-8008 Extension 4077

Liana V. Pedroso

551-202-8008



https://giftapart.com

Chief Administrative Officer

Dir., Corp. Communications & Public Relations

892 US 22, 2nd Floor

Somerville, NJ 08876

(551) 202-8008 Extension 4077



